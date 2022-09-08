New Zealand's team for the Milan Cortina 2026 is to receive a funding hike off the back of the nation winning its first Winter Olympic gold medals at Beijing 2022.

Sports and Recreation Minister Grant Robertson announced a budget of NZD20 million (£10.5 million/$12 million/€12.1 million) leading up to 2026, which includes an annual increase of NZD1.6 million (£842,000/$967,000/€969,000) for Snow Sports New Zealand, which was responsible for all three of the nation's medals at Beijing 2022.

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott became the first New Zealander to win a gold medal at the Winter Olympics when she finished first in the women's snowboard slopestyle in China.

By the end of the Games, Nico Porteous had become the first man from New Zealand to win a Winter Olympic gold medal with victory in the men's freestyle skiing halfpipe final.

Sadowski-Synnott added a silver medal in the women's snowboard big air too.

New funding has been given to Biathlon New Zealand and the New Zealand Olympic Luge Association, while Ice Speed Skating New Zealand has been given an increase of NZD66,000 (£34,700/$39,800/€40,000).

"The two new sports have been added as part of a strategy to support performances that inspire New Zealanders across a more diverse range of sports," Robertson said.

Nico Porteous claimed New Zealand's second gold medal at Beijing 2022 ©Getty Images

"New Zealand's unprecedented success at the Winter Olympic Games and Winter Paralympic Games earlier this year reflects the raft of young talent emerging across winter sports.

"This investment will support the winter sports' high-performance campaigns, build on the development of athlete and coach pathways and wellbeing initiatives and help provide facilities for our top winter sports athletes and Para athletes to compete consistently at the highest level."

Of the NZD20 million, NZD14.3 million (£7.52 million/$8.64 million/€8.66 million) will go to National Federations, while NZD3 million (£1.58 million/$1.81 million/€1.82 million) will go to athletes through the Tailored Athlete Pathway Support programme.

Another NZD3 million is to go towards the High Performance Sport New Zealand Performance Support services, in areas including medical, nutrition and performance analysis.

Finally, NZD390,000 (£205,000/$235,000/€236,000) of funding is to go towards supporting a new dry slope facility in Cardrona.

The Beijing 2022 success meant New Zealand doubled its all-time medal tally at the Winter Olympics to six.