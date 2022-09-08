Manchester is to hold the World DanceSport Federation (WDSF) European Breaking Championships this year, replacing Russia as host after the event was moved due to the invasion of Ukraine.

Competition is scheduled to take place on November 5 and 6 at Belle Vue Sports Village in the English city, organised by DanceSport England and Breaking GB.

DanceSport England and Breaking GB will be supported by Manchester City Council and UK Sport via National Lottery funding.

Breakers will be able to accrue qualification points in the build-up to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, where the sport is set to debut.

It is due to be the first breaking event in Britain to be part of the Olympic qualification pathway.

"We are delighted to have been awarded the 2022 WDSF European Breaking Championships," said Oliver "Hooch" Whittle, President of Breaking GB.

The European Championships will be part of the breaking qualification pathway for the Paris 2024 Olympics ©Getty Images

"It's a great opportunity for our homegrown talent to gain all-important ranking points on their journey to the Olympic Games."

WDSF Presdent Shawn Tay added: "We are convinced that DSE, Breaking GB and Manchester City Council will organize a world-class event together with admirable sporting values in a city celebrated for its prolific sports scene - Manchester."

Following the invasion of Ukraine, the International Olympic Committee recommended Russia and Belarus be stripped of the right to host international events and that athletes from the two countries also be barred from competition.

The WDSF has followed this recommendation.

Russian resort Sochi staged the 2021 European Breaking Championships.