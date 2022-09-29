Stuart Andrew has been appointed as the United Kingdom's latest Sports Minster following Nigel Huddleston's exit.

Huddleston, who held the role for less than a year, departed after Prime Minister Liz Truss replaced Boris Johnson and conducted a Cabinet reshuffle once assuming office.

Andrew was named Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS).

The Welsh politician previously served as Minster for State at the Ministry of Justice between July 8 and September of this year.

He was also Housing Minister from February 8 to July 6 this year.

Andrew was Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State and Minister for Defence Procurement at the Ministry of Defence between July 2018 and July 2019.

We are delighted to welcome @StuartAndrew as Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport pic.twitter.com/NSUDEgueAF — Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (@DCMS) September 21, 2022

Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State is the lowest of three tiers of Government Ministers in the UK Government, with Minister of State being a position above and Secretary of State being the top ranked role.

Michelle Donelan is Secretary of State for DCMS.

In his new role, Andrew is set to oversee the legacy of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games and the UEFA Women's Euro 2022.

He is also due to hold the role for the Rugby League World Cup 2021, which is scheduled to take place between October 15 and November 19.

The United Kingdom and Ireland are jointly bidding to host the men's UEFA Euro 2028.