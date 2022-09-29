Canadians playing ice hockey in Russia and Belarus told again to leave - or to explain themselves

Canadians playing ice hockey for Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) teams in Russia and Belarus despite the Canadian Government's warning to get out of those countries have been called upon to "explain themselves" - and reminded they need to leave.

Canadian authorities issued advisories to avoid travel to Russia and Belarus on March 5 and February 24 respectively, but there are still 48 Canadian players on KHL club rosters this season - the most from any country outside Russia - of whom 44 are playing for clubs within Russian and Belarusian borders, with the other four in Kazakhstan.

Canada has been firmly on the side of Ukraine since Russia, with Belarus in support, invaded the nation on February 24, providing it with $626 million (£567 million/€640 million) in military aid and over $320 million (£289 million/€328 million) in humanitarian assistance since February as well imposing financial sanctions on Russia and Belarus.

"President [Vladimir] Putin's war in Ukraine is a war on freedom, on democracy and on the rights of Ukrainians, and all people, to determine their own future," wrote Adrien Blanchard, press secretary for Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly, in an emailed statement to The Canadian Press.

"As Canadians, these are values we hold dear.

Canadians continuing to play for Russian and Belarusian teams within the Kontinental Hockey League have been advised once again by their home Government to leave or "explain themselves" ©Getty Images

"Athletes who decide to play and associate with Russia and Belarus should explain their decisions to the public."

Blanchard added: "Our Government has been very clear.

"Canadians should avoid all travel to Russia and Belarus.

"If they are in Russia or in Belarus, they should leave now.

"Our ability to provide consular services may become extremely limited."

Jake Virtanen, who played 36 games for Spartak Moscow last season but is now on a trial contract with the Edmonton Oilers said: "Something I obviously don't support is the war that's going on.

"It was one of the main reasons why I left.

"It's a tough situation.

"Me, personally, I wouldn't go back because of it."

However Alberta-based player agent Ritchie Winter, who has three clients in the KHL, says players have a right to make a living in their profession as other Canadians do working in foreign countries.

"We live in a world where individuals are allowed to make those decisions," Winter said.

"It's just an individual decision related to an employment opportunity."