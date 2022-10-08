Poland's Sports Minister Bortniczuk wants IBA's IOC membership cancelled for U-turn on Russian and Belarusian ban

Poland’s Sports Minister Kamil Bortniczuk has called on his counterparts to submit a joint proposal to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to remove the International Boxing Association (IBA)’s membership if they decide to let Russian and Belarusian boxers compete under their respective flags.

Bortniczuk said that IBA’s decision could be the beginning of Russia’s effort to "bring their athletes back into international sport".

Last week, IBA and it's Russian President Umar Kremlev decided to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete under their national flags.

The decision was met with widespread criticism from the sporting fraternity and contrasted with an IOC recommendation that International Federations (IFs) indefinitely suspend athletes from the two countries due to their nations' involvement in the invasion of Ukraine.

IBA’s recognition has already been suspended since 2019 but Bortniczuk wants the IF to be removed from the IOC permanently.

"It was with great shock that I have learned about the International Boxing Association’s decision to lift the sanctions imposed on Russian and Belarusian boxers as a result of Russia’s shameful attack on Ukraine," Bortniczuk said in his letter.

"IBA’s decision, which is effective immediately, means that boxers from Russia and Belarus will be able to perform under the flags of their countries, and if they win a gold medal, they will hear their national anthem.

"This sets an extremely dangerous precedent for the entire world of sport.

IBA and President Umar Kremlev recently decided to let Russian and Belarusian boxers compete under their national flags ©IBA

"This decision contradicts the recommendations of the International Olympic Committee that called for athletes from Russia and Belarus to be banned from international competition because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

"It also runs counter to the statement on Russia’s war on Ukraine and international sport from March 8, 2022 signed by you, Ministers, which states that individual athletes selected by Russia and Belarus, administrators and teams representing the Russian or Belarusian state should be banned from competing in other countries.

"I express serious concerns that the IBA’s decision may be the beginning of a massive Russian effort to bring their athletes back into international sport.

"With the war in Ukraine still going strong and thousands of people losing their lives, we cannot let it happen.

"In this regard, I am calling on all of you to submit to the International Olympic Committee a joint proposal in which we will request the removal of the International Boxing Association from IOC membership.

"We cannot allow Russia to use this situation to permanently return to sports arenas before the end of the war in Ukraine."

The IOC ran the boxing tournament at Tokyo 2020 and will do so at Paris 2024, while the sport has been left off the initial programme for Los Angeles 2028.

In February, the IOC recommended that IFs exclude Russian and Belarusian athletes from their competitions because of the war.

Since March, athletes from Russia and Belarus have not been able to take part in IBA competitions under any banner but Kremlev's latest decision stands in contrast to every other Olympic IF.

Russian Olympic Committee President Stanislav Pozdnyakov claimed that National Federations that boycott tournaments due to the involvement of Russians are violating the Olympic principles ©Belarus NOC

Meanwhile, the Common Cause Alliance (CCA) has claimed that IBA’s latest decision is a risk to the "integrity" of boxing.

CCA are a group of nations who claim to be committed to keeping boxing in the Olympic Games.

"The most recent decision of the IBA to allow the participation of boxers from Russia and Belarus in IBA events under their national flags only escalates risks related to the integrity of boxing competitions, which is already the most problematic area for the International Federation," a CCA statement signed by 20 National Federations read.

"It contradicts the recommendation of the IOC, implemented by the overwhelming majority of other International Sports Federations, and separates IBA further from the Olympic Movement.

"Just as the suspension of the Ukrainian Boxing Federation before the Congress in Yerevan, the decision to allow the participation of Russian and Belarusian boxers is not rooted in political neutrality and does not consider the interests of the world boxing community.

"Moreover, we understand that the IBA Board has voted to allow international boxing competitions to be staged in Russia and Belarus, without a public announcement.

"This decision disregards another recommendation of the IOC and ignores all possible safety and security standards.

"This is totally unacceptable and we will be looking at every possible scenario to ensure boxing competition integrity.

"We will continue our fight to secure an Olympic future for our sport.

"Our Common Cause is to keep boxing Olympic and ensure its sustainable development for generations to come."

Today, Russia’s official state news agency TASS reported that the country is planning to participate in the World Youth Championship, scheduled to be held from November 14 to 26, in Spain.

IBA's decision is in contrast with an IOC recommendation that International Federations indefinitely suspend athletes from the two countries due to their nations' involvement in the invasion of Ukraine ©Getty Images

"After the decision of the IBA, all roads are open for us," said Tatyana Kiriyenko, President of the Russian Boxing Federation.

"In a month, we plan to go to the World Championship among boxers aged 17-18 in Spain.

"We believe that we will please you with good results."

Elsewhere, Russian Olympic Committee President Stanislav Pozdnyakov has claimed that National Federations that boycott tournaments due to the involvement of Russians are violating the Olympic principles.

"Now we see that some National Federations are beginning to boycott the presence of Russians in competitions," said Pozdnyakov, as reported by TASS.

"We have been seeing this for a long time, this is not very good.

"Many generations of sports functionaries have struggled with this, now this work has practically been reduced to nothing.

"We need to start again, from those basic values with which [Pierre] de Coubertin started, it is through sport to make this world a better place, despite its imperfections," Pozdnyakov said.

Pozdnyakov said that the entire sports community should come together to ensure this does not go on.

He also opined that IFs are slowly realising the impact of the removal of Russians and Belarusians and claimed that it could lead to a split in the Olympic Movement.

According to Pozdnyakov, it is only a matter of time before more IFs follow IBA’s route.