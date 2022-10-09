The mascot for the upcoming Boccia World Championships has been named in honour of four-time Paralympic gold medallist Dirceu Pinto.

The mascot for next December's event in Rio de Janeiro has been called "Dibo" - a mixture of the name Dirceu and the sport at which he excelled, boccia.

Dibo's head mimics both the sun and the white ball, while the mascot also has red and blue elements in a nod to boccia's other balls.

Pinto died from heart failure aged 39 in April 2020.

International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons described Pinto as "one of the greatest boccia athletes of all time" following his death.





Pinto won BC4 individual and pairs gold medals at both Beijing 2008 and London 2012.

At the home Rio 2016 Paralympics, Pinto won a pairs silver medal.

This year's edition of the Boccia World Championships is due to take place from December 3 to 14.

The Carioca Arena 01, which staged basketball, wheelchair basketball and wheelchair rugby events during Rio 2016, is the competition venue.