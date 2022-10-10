Oudéa-Castéra says "all the ingredients are there" for Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony

French Minister of Sport and the Olympic and Paralympic Games Amélie Oudéa-Castéra has insisted that "all the ingredients are there" to ensure that the Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony can take place along the River Seine as planned.

Paris 2024 has faced challenges including mounting financial and security concerns since the former French Tennis Federation director general was handed the Ministerial position in May.

Organisers hope for 600,000 people to watch the Opening Ceremony as part of their ambitious plans for participants to travel in boats for six kilometres along the River Seine.

French media has reported concerns with regards to the number of police officers and private security guards for the scale of the operation, and the widely condemned treatment of supporters at the UEFA Champions League final at the Stade de France in May put Paris' preparations for the Games under scrutiny.

However, Oudéa-Castéra said that she has no concerns over Paris' ability to deliver on its plans for the Opening Ceremony, with discussions between relevant authorities underway.

"No, because there is clarity on the roles and responsibilities now, the awareness that the management of flows is a critical point and the desire to mobilise all the forces that will allow us to meet the security," she told French newspaper L'Équipe.

"Not to mention the work that is going well on the finalisation of the artistic concept.

"All the ingredients are there to make the arbitrations and deliver a Ceremony, and even two Opening Ceremonies, which make the French proud."

High inflation has also posed a challenge to organisers, with Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet last month admitting that the Organising Committee would need to "think outside the box" to maintain a balanced budget for the Games.

Organisers hope for 600,000 spectators to line the River Seine for the Olympic Games Opening Ceremony on July 26 2024 ©Paris 2024

A budget review is ongoing and expected to be finalised at a Paris 2024 Board meeting in December.

Oudéa-Castéra said that organisers must stick to their principles, and praised their plans.

"The work is going on in a very organised way and it will land at the December 12 board meeting," the Minister told L'Équipe.

"I think that we have a very good concept around the Games which is made up of this ecological and social example and this budgetary sobriety.

"When we see the indignation aroused by the candidacy of the Asian [Winter] Games of 2029 [in the planned Saudi resort of Trojena], we can be, hollow, very proud of the model of these Games.

"My role is to help Tony [Estanguet], our entire Government team and state services, the host communities and the sports movement to succeed in this well-thought-out concept.

"It is important that we demonstrate that, in the European, in the French way, we know how to deliver a planetary event in accordance with this vision."

Paris is due to host the Olympics for the third time from July 26 to August 11 2024, followed by the Paralympics from August 28 to September 8.