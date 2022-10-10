The Liberal-National Coalition has committed to delivering an AUD 6.6million (£3.8 million/$4.1 million/€4.3 million)‎ redevelopment of Warrnambool Hockey Club to allow the South-West Coast to host training and warm-up matches prior to the Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games.

It is claimed the renovation would also provide a legacy of sporting infrastructure and ensure there are economic benefits for the region.

Features would include two Hockey5s pitches, a second international-standard pitch and a new two-level, multi-user pavilion.

Victoria is due to hold state elections on November 26 with Liberal leader Matthew Guy contesting current Premier and Labor leader Daniel Andrews.

Cindy McLeish, Victoria's Shadow Minister for Sport, believes the redevelopment would catapult Warrnambool to becoming a key city to staging big events in the future.

"The redevelopment will allow Warrnambool to host Women’s World Cup practice matches, should Australia’s bid to host the 2026 tournament be successful," she said.

"For Warrnambool to be home to the first dedicated Hocky5s pitch in the country is a massive drawcard for the growth of the sport, and the wider region.

"This will bring hockey players, coaches and supporters from across Victoria, Australia and beyond in what will be a huge economic boon for the region."

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews is rivalling Liberal leader Matthew Guy in the upcoming state elections next month ©Getty Images

Liberal leader Matthew Guy and Roma Britnell, the Parliamentary member for the South-West Coast, visited the Warrnambool District Hockey Association to announce the commitment.

Britnell praised the local group for its planning and development to improve sport within the region.

"The association has a clear vision not only to grow the sport locally and regionally, but to provide a platform for Warrnambool and the South-West Coast to be a destination location for national and international training and matches," she said.

"This commitment sets South-West Coast up to be an option for the international training camps for the Commonwealth Games.

"Additionally, it will be able to host National Hockey League HockeyOne matches, Victorian Premier League matches and other state development camps and tournaments, many of which are held in our tourism low season.

"This will also provide benefits to our region particularly for the hospitality, accommodation and tourism sectors that have been smashed due to the Andrews Labor Government’s lockdowns and restrictions."