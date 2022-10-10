Llewellin and Hill impress to take mixed team skeet title at Shotgun World Championships

Britain's Ben Llewellin and Amber Hill beat Italian former Olympic champions Diana Bacosi and Gabriele Rossetti to win the mixed team skeet title at the Shotgun World Championships in Osijek in Croatia.

Bacosi and Rossetti were women's and men's individual skeet gold medallists at the Rio 2016 Olympics, and reached the final as the top performers with a score of 146 points in qualification.

Llewellin and Hill required a shoot-off victory against Kazakhstan's Eduard Yechshenko and Assem Orynbay to reach the final, after both pairs scored 145.

However, it was Llewellin and Hill who were dominant in the final at the Shooting Range Pampas, overcoming Bacosi and Rossetti 7-3 to clinch gold.

Yechshenko and Orynbay took bronze with a 6-4 victory against another British pair in Emily Jane Hibbs and Arran Colin Eccleston.

Diana Bacosi earned individual gold and mixed team skeet silver for Italy in Osijek ©Getty Images

France's Nicolas Lejeune and Lucie Anastassiou finished joint-third with a 7-1 thrashing of the United States' Dustan Taylor and Samantha Simonton.

Bacosi had won the women's skeet event yesterday with a golden hit in the medal match, with Hill placing second with 31 points and Simonton third with 24.

On the men's side, Egypt's Azmy Mehelba triumphed with a golden hit, with reigning and three-time Olympic champion Vincent Hancock of the US having to settle for second with 35 points.

Qatar's Rashid Saleh Al-Athba earned bronze with 28 points.

Tomorrow is set to mark the last day of competition at the World Championships, with finals due to be held in the men's and women's team skeet.