Organisers have opened registrations for the 11th edition of the Gay Games, which is due to be hosted jointly by Hong Kong and the Mexican city of Guadalajara, and admitted "hard decisions" have been required on which sports feature in each location.

Twenty sports are due to be on offer in Hong Kong, which was originally the sole host of the Games, and 19 in Guadalajara.

Athletics, badminton, football, swimming and tennis are due to be held in both cities.

The Gay Games are open to all athletes of any ability, gender or sexuality, and separate registration processes for events in Hong Kong and Guadalajara have now opened.

Participants have been urged to "sign up as quickly as possible" due to organisers "working to a much tighter timeframe" than usual.

Federation of Gay Games Co-Presidents Joanie Evans and Sean Fitzgerald welcomed the opening of registration as an important milestone.

Guadalajara in Mexico was added as a co-host alongside Hong Kong for the postponed 11th Gay Games ©Getty Images

"[We are] thrilled that registration is happening and we are really looking forward to seeing thousands of people signing up to compete in the various sporting disciplines and cultural activities in both our host cities," they said.

"Ensuring that everyone whoever they are, whatever their background, sexual orientation or gender identity, have the right to take part in their chosen identity being the most inclusive games, with personal best, participation and above all inclusion, at its heart."

Monica Sanchez of Gay Games Guadalajara insisted "it will be a unique experience; the first time that we will meet again at the biggest diversity party after the global health emergency; and it will be the first time that we will do it in Latin America".

Gay Games Hong Kong co-chair Lisa Lam added: "We are telling the world that Hong Kong is ready to rise to the challenge of hosting this international, multi-sport arts and culture event."

The 11th edition of the Gay Games is due to be held from November 3 to 11 2023.

It had been due to take place in Hong Kong in November of this year, but COVID-19 complications and travel restrictions led to it being pushed back by one year and Guadalajara being added as a co-host.