Former French Prime Minister Jean Castex has insisted he is "not discouraged but spurred on" by the challenge of leading the Paris transport network RATP in the build up to the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games in the city.

Castex had previously been interministerial delegate for the Olympics and Paralympics and has been appointed by French President Emmanuel Macron who called for a transport plan for the Games.

Castex will be expected to lead an organisation of some 70,000 employees, said to be the third largest urban transport operator in the world.

"I don't underestimate the job at all," Castex told a government panel earlier this week.

"I am not discouraged, in fact it spurs me on."

A transport strike on the day of the UEFA Champions League final contributed to congestion outside the ground ©Getty Images

A strike on the day of the UEFA Champions League final was seen as a contributory factor in the problems which followed.

RATP faces further industrial action this week as unions protested against plans for reorganisation introduced by previous RATP chief Catherine Guillouard before her departure at the end of September.

The network has also faced driver shortages on both trains and buses in the area known as the Île-de-France which includes Paris and its suburbs.

Castex plans meetings with transport officials and Île-de-France Regional President Valérie Pécresse as soon as possible to discuss measures to be taken during the Games.