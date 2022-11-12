World ParaVolley moves to US in restructuring before Los Angeles 2028

World ParaVolley has moved to the United States with a view to the Los Angeles 2028 Paralympics as part of a restructuring of the organisation.

The International Federation for sitting volleyball and beach Para volley has announced that it has formally established the body as a not-for-profit entity in the US.

World ParaVolley President Barry Couzner claims the move is the start of a "new era" for the organisation that has been based in The Netherlands since its formation in 1981.

The decision was taken by the organisation’s Board as part of its long-term strategic plan with the aim of creating a "strong partnership" with World ParaVolley Foundation, the fundraising entity for the body’s global development planning.

The move has been hailed as a "game-changer" by World ParaVolley as it looks to bring the organisation into the "heart of global business, marketing and management opportunities" looking ahead to Los Angeles 2028.

World ParaVolley is looking at marketing and management opportunities before the Los Angeles 2028 Paralympics ©Getty Images

Continental associations ParaVolley Africa, ParaVolley Asia and Oceania, ParaVolley Europe and ParaVolley Pan America are expected to benefit from the move with World ParaVolley aiming to "achieve maximum engagement globally in its development strategy".

Couzner said the organisation’s brand, location and structure had been considered by the Board for "some considerable time".

"I have no doubt that this bold decision will set us up for the future that will be of great benefit to the organisation," said Couzner.

"It will assist us in fundraising that will enable us to provide upgraded development activities and competitions that will directly benefit our athletes.

"This is the beginning of a new era for the International Federation."