Richard Freeman, the former British Cycling and Team Sky chief doctor, has failed in his High Court appeal against being struck off the medical register.

A High Court judge ruled there was nothing wrong with the original verdict by the independent Medical Practitioners Tribunal (MPT) in March 2021, when it was found his fitness to practice was "impaired by reason of his misconduct", as reported by BBC Sport.

The General Medical Council (GMC) found him guilty of ordering a shipment of testogel - a substance that is banned both in and out of competition - to the British Cycling and Team Sky headquarters in Manchester in 2011 "knowing or believing" it would enhance the performance of an unnamed rider.

Freeman admitted 18 of 22 MPT charges against him but denied the central charge about the purpose of the testogel order.

However, the tribunal did not believe him, concluding: "It was clear that, on the balance of probabilities, the inference could properly be drawn that, when Dr Freeman placed the order and obtained the testogel, he knew or believed it was to be administered to an athlete to improve their athletic performance."

In the High Court judgement, Mr Justice Fordham said there is "nothing within the tribunal's approach, reasoning or conclusions" that was "wrong" and "still less any respect" that would undermine the overall conclusion.

Freeman was also ordered to pay the GMC's costs of £23,000 ($28,000/€26,000).

Following the tribunal, Freeman was charged with two violations by UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) - possession of prohibited substances and tampering or attempted tampering with any part of doping control.

UKAD paused the case following Freeman's appeal against the decision to strike him off, but has confirmed it will now seek to resume proceedings.

"Following confirmation of the outcome of the High Court appeal today, UKAD will be contacting the NADP and Dr Freeman's representatives with a view to resuming its proceedings against him," the governing body said in a statement.