The International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF) has officially launched its World Championships Week at a media conference in Belgrade, Serbia.

The centrepiece of the week is the IMMAF World Championships, scheduled to run from February 11 to 17.

More than 550 athletes from 63 countries are set to compete at the Championships, with senior competition scheduled across six weight categories for women and ten for men.

IMMAF’s Annual General Meeting, plus its Amateur MMA Awards and certification courses are all due to be held alongside the World Championships.

The day after the World Championships, the BRAVE Combat Federation, a mixed martial arts promoter based in the Middle East, is due to hold its BRAVE CF 69 card at the same venue - the Stark Arena.

"I would like to thank the President of the Serbian MMA federation, Luka (Nikolic), and the Prime Minister for hosting the IMMAF and BRAVE CF events between February 11 and 18," said IMMAF President Kerrith Brown.

Favourite @reo_yamaguchi moment... 𝙂𝙊 👇



🇯🇵 Japan's biggest prospect Reo Yamaguchi has announced that the #2022MMAWorlds will be his final amateur #MMA championships before turning pro.



Watch his bouts and more on IMMAF TV, February 11-17 ➡️ https://t.co/wzDjVwzwa1 pic.twitter.com/w2RS1Vg77Y — IMMAF (@IMMAFed) January 17, 2023

"I want to also thank His Highness Shaikh Khaled bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Mohammed Shahid, and the entire BRAVE CF team for their support in making this event happen."

BRAVE CF President Mohammed Shahid added: "We have seen the case study of how much the sport has changed in the Middle East and Asia.

"What we are witnessing today is the massive change that we saw in a whole continent also happening now in Europe.

"This will be a historic moment for all the athletes in the continent and around the world.

"They will be competing in Europe for the first time in a World Championship."

Ticket information for the event is set to be announced in the coming weeks.