A report has been published detailing how some of the money pumped into the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham was spent.

The Games - staged last July and August - were backed by £778 million ($962 million/€842 million) of public funding, providing the West Midlands region with a refurbished athletics stadium in Perry Barr as well as a new Aquatics Centre in Smethwick.

The new document includes financial statements for the Birmingham 2022 Organising Committee covering the 18-month period to end-September 2022, just over seven weeks after the Closing Ceremony.

Total income for the group - including an entity called Festival 2022, set up to curate and manage delivery of a programme of commissions designed to showcase science, technology and arts in the United Kingdom - over this period reached £579.7 million ($717.1 million/€627.5 million).

More than £420 million ($520 million/€455 million) of this was received from central Government, with the remainder derived from other sources, including sponsorship and ticketing.

Just under £353 million ($437 million/€382 million) of central Government grant-in-aid was included in the financial statements of the Organising Committee itself.

To this was added £155.8 million ($192.7 million/€168.7 million) of income from other sources, including £43.2 million ($53.4 million/€46.8 million) of ticket income and £54.6 million ($67.5 million/€59.1 million) of commercial income.

A £41.9 million ($51.8 million/€45.4 million) item labelled "West Midlands Police income" appears to relate to security costs for the Games.

It was noted that "West Midlands Police income is part of the overall Games budget, where the company incur expenditure for security services which is then reimbursed".

Administrative expenses on which this income was spent reached £510.6 million ($631.6 million/€552.7 million).

Of this, ceremonies accounted for £36.9 million ($45.6 million/€40 million), host broadcast services, paid to Sunset + Vine, £17.4 million ($21.5 million/€18.8 million) and results, timing and scoring costs £11.2 million ($13.9 million/€12.1 million).

Information technology cost £32 million ($40 million/€34.6 million), while the host city fee accounted for a further £6.3 million ($7.8 million/€6.8 million), after £3 million ($3.7 million/€3.25 million) in the year ended March 2021.

Office management costs for the 18 months were put at £20.4 million ($25.2 million/€22.1 million), with operations costs totalling £63.2 million ($78.2 million/€68.4 million) and overlay and equipment costs of £99.8 million ($123.5 million/€108 million).

Payroll costs, at £42.7 million ($52.8 million/€46.2 million), were outstripped by outsourced services and labour amounting to £46.6 million ($57.6 million/€50.4 million).

Venue hire costs amounted to £33.3 million ($41.2 million/€36 million).

A related-party transactions note indicates that some £2.35 million ($2.9 million/€2.5 million) of this was paid to Warwickshire County Cricket Club for use of Edgbaston cricket ground, which hosted a hugely successful women’s cricket tournament, won by Australia.