Football Australia has launched a partnership with the Sydney WorldPride festival, following criticism of global governing body FIFA for a potential Saudi sponsorship of this year's Women's World Cup.

It has been widely reported that Visit Saudi, the Middle East nation's tourism board, is set to sponsor the Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to August 20.

Homosexuality and same-sex marriage are both outlawed according to Saudi Arabia's uncodified Islamic law, and a petition has been launched in opposition to the possible deal.

Saudi Arabia's record on the rights of women continues to be heavily criticised too, despite some recent reforms.

Football Australia said it was "very disappointed" not to have been consulted, and has written to FIFA together with New Zealand Football seeking clarity.

With the controversy ongoing, Football Australia has secured a partnership with WorldPride Sydney, a 17-day festival running until March 5.

It has planned a pride-themed integration throughout Sunday's (February 19) Cup of Nations match against Spain at the Western Sydney Stadium in Parramatta.

Football Australia also plans to continue its engagement with Pride in Sport, including the provision of refresher educational and training programmes.

Its head of women's football and Women's World Cup legacy and inclusion Sarah Walsh emphasised the importance of diversity and inclusion for the national governing body.

"We are committed as a sport to ensuring we create environments and spaces where all members of our family feel completely free to be their whole selves without fear," Walsh said.

"Over the last year we have demonstrated that commitment through our work with the LGBTQIA+ communities, Harmony Day activities, the launch of the CommBank ParaMatildas and becoming one of the first sports to add its support to the Uluru Statement of the heart.

"In 2023 we will continue our work of driving positive social change through sport and have recently hired a diversity and inclusion manager to assist in reviewing and updating our policies and procedures.

"Through our partnership with Sydney WorldPride and Pride in Sport, we are striving to confront and address behaviours that make LGBTQIA+ members of our football family feel less safe, equal and welcome.

"We aim to combat homophobia by increasing awareness of these behaviours and fostering acceptance of the LGBTQIA+ community in football."

Pride in Sport's national programme manager said the Women's World Cup jointly held in Australia represents "an amazing opportunity for football organisations at all levels to follow the lead of Football Australia and engage with LGBTQ people to ensure the sport as a whole leads the way in embracing our communities and the ways that we can enrich and strengthen the game".

Sydney WorldPride includes more than 300 events across the Australian city.

The inaugural edition of the festival was held in Rome in 2000, and has subsequently been staged in Jerusalem