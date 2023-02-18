Organisers of the 2026 Winter Olympics and Paralympic Games in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo have tasted more sponsorship success by landing a deal with Italian cheese manufacturer Grana Padano.

The Grana Padano Protection Consortium, comprising of cheese producers, maturers and retailers, has agreed a partnership with the Milan Cortina 2026 Foundation.

The agreement will be another big boost for Milan Cortina 2026 officials which are aiming to secure €550 million (£470 million/$560 million) from sponsors.

Grana Padano joins Herbalife Nutrition, Eni, Esselunga, Deloitte and Ranstad which have already agreed to sponsor the Games.

"It is with great joy that we welcome the Consortium for the Protection of Grana Padano into the family of sponsors of the Milan Cortina 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games," said Milan Cortina 2026 President Giovanni Malagò.

"With Grana Padano we consolidate a friendship that has been going on for years and which confirms the commitment of this prestigious Italian organisation in support of sport."

Milan Cortina 2026 chief executive Andrea Varnier, left, celebrates the new sponsorship deal with Renato Zaghini, head of the Grana Padano Protection Consortium, right, at a special event ©Milan Cortina 2026

Milan Cortina 2026 chief executive Andrea Varnier added: "The entry of Grana Padano into the family of Olympic and Paralympic sponsors of Milano Cortina 2026 is particularly significant due to the many common points that unite us.

"We too, like the Consortium, are committed to promoting the excellences that define the unmistakable imprint of our country."

Formed in 1954, the Grana Padano Protection Consortium aims to preserve the original recipe and promote, protect and monitor the quality of the cheese.

Last year saw more than 5.2 million wheels of Grana Padano produced.

"It is a great emotion for Grana Padano to be part of the team of supporters of the Organising Committee of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games," said Renato Zaghini, head of the Grana Padano Protection Consortium.

"Milan Cortina 2026 will be a unique and unrepeatable event and a source of great pride for our country.

"It is also an opportunity to share the fundamental principles of sport, such as commitment, passion and generosity, which are the same values that have contributed to making Grana Padano a DOP excellence and which has always been an ally in the healthy diet of enthusiasts of sports."