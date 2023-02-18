International Boxing Association (IBA) President Umar Kremlev opened the new headquarters of the African Boxing Confederation (AFBC) in Cameroonian capital Yaoundé.

The Russian official declared that the IBA had "united the African continent for the first time" and said it was working hard to develop the sport across African countries.

"I am happy to pay a visit to Cameroon for such a significant event for African boxing as the opening of the headquarters of AFBC," said Kremlev.

"Cameroon is a country of strong boxing spirit.

"Many great boxers in the world have their roots in Africa and I believe that Cameroon will develop boxing further, especially now that the AFBC President [Bertrand Mendouga] is located here."

During his visit to Cameroon, Kremlev met with senior Government and sporting authorities, including Cameroonian Prime Minister Joseph Ngute and Sports Minister Mouelle Kombi.

Kombi said that the Government was ready to throw its support behind boxing initiatives in the Central African country.

Sporting leaders in Cameroon have vowed to improve boxing following the opening of the African Boxing Confederation headquarters ©Getty Images

"We are pleased to host for the first time the President of the International Boxing Association," said Kombi.

"We have good conditions to host continental Championships and will support boxing development from our side."

Hamad Kalkaba Malboum, head of the Cameroon National Olympic and Sports Committee, said his organisation was also committed to improving boxing.

"Opening of a boxing training centre in Cameroon would be a great idea for our country," added Malboum.

"We will give full support of the sports from the NOC [National Olympic Committee] side."

AFBC President Mendouga is set to be based at the new headquarters situated in his home country.

Mendouga was elected last year after a vote was held at its Congress in Algiers with Kremlev in attendance.

His victory came after a controversial campaign, with rival Moses Muhangi accusing him of ruling Cameroon's National Federation with an "an iron fist".