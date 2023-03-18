Carrie Graf, a seven-time Women’s National Basketball League (WNBL) Championship-winning coach, will be leading the Australians at the International University Sports Federation (FISU) Chengdu 2021 World University Games this summer.

Team Australia is expected to send a team of 150 students to the event.

"The World University Games is a great opportunity for student-athletes to compete at the elite level in a multi-sports event," said Graf, who is a member of the Basketball Australia Hall of Fame and the current director of sports at the University of Canberra.

"The Games is a wonderful opportunity for student-athletes and in itself the world class quality of the competition is something that provides a real challenge for our athletes."

Graf has accomplished plenty during her career, including being an assistant for the Australia women's basketball team at the 1996 and 2000 Olympics, where they won bronze and silver medals respectively.

She became the head coach in December 2008, coaching them to glory at the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Oceania Championship, while also earning a bronze at the London 2012 Olympics.

The Hall of Famer has also found success at the 2007 University Games in Bangkok, Thailand, where they won gold.

Carrie Graf was the head coach of the Australia women's basketball team when they won at the Bangkok 2007 World University Games ©Getty Images

Mark Sinderberry, UniSport Australia's chief executive, confirmed that the selection process for the event is underway with 150 days to go.

"After two postponements due to the global pandemic it’s fantastic to see the return of the World University Games," said Sinderberry.

"The coming months will be a crucial time for athletes with their sights set on Chengdu with many sports conducting their national championships or selection trials during this time.”

The Chengdu 2021 FISU World University Games were supposed to take place in China in 2021, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was postponed.

It is now set to take place from July 28 to August 8 2023, with 15,000 athletes competing in 18 sports.