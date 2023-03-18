Redland City Council has approved a canoe slalom venue that was built for the 2032 Olympic Games in Brisbane, which it is planned will become a community facility after the event.

The Birkdale Community Precinct master plan will be transforming the local parkland into a major event and tourism destination, with a whitewater facility that will be hosting the canoe slalom and the kayak cross a key part of the plan.

Brisbane Mayor Karen Williams is confident that the plan will find success.

"This place with a space for everyone will not only deliver recreational opportunities, but also health and wellbeing opportunities," she said.

"Our young people are really tired of Redlanders missing out and being told 'no'.

"I think it's time for our young people to experience what is really precious about our community."

Along with the venue for the canoe slalom, part of the plan includes an area that will be used as a tourism attraction ©ICF

Chris Isles, the Council's major projects general manager, expects that the whitewater venue will make profit or break-even.

"A lot of commentary has been made in the public around a handful of them [Olympic whitewater venues] that have closed," he said.

"Those were built as stand-alone venues in the middle of an Olympic park or the middle of nowhere with no other compelling reason to bring people to those precincts."

Redland City Council officials are optimistic that the canoe slalom course being built for Brisbane 2032 will have a sustainable future ©Getty Images

The International Canoe Federation (ICF) and members of its leadership team have visited the site and were impressed by the enthusiasm shown by the Redland City Council.

Thomas Konietzko, President of ICF, shared his impression on the vision of Red Council.

"The time and effort the Council has put in to ensuring this venue will benefit the local community both before and after the Olympics, and also that it will embrace cutting edge technology to lessen its environmental impact, has been inspiring," he said.

"We stand ready to support the Redlands Council, the local community and the Brisbane 2032 leadership team in ensuring this will be one of the most exciting venues during the Games, and will also provide a local legacy for decades to come."