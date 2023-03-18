The German Olympic Sports Federation (DOSB) has expressed its continued support for a ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes from international sport, although has rejected calls for a boycott of next year's Olympics in Paris should they be present,

The International Olympic Committee (IOC), led by former DOSB President Thomas Bach, is exploring a pathway for the return of athletes from Russia and Belarus under "strict conditions" of neutrality, having recommended their non-participation since the invasion of Ukraine last year.

This has proved controversial, sparking an angry reaction in Ukraine.

Germany was among the 35 countries who signed a joint statement urging clarity from the IOC on its definition of neutrality, and the cancellation of a Fencing World Cup in the German town of Tauberbischofsheim after the International Fencing Federation's decision to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to return illustrates one of the practical difficulties.

The DOSB revealed it has held consultations with member organisations, athletes' representatives and business partners in formulating is stance, and commissioned Professor Patricia Wiater of the University of Erlangen-Nuremberg to provide a legal opinion from a human rights perspective.

At an Executive Committee meeting in Hanover, the DOSB agreed it should continue to support the exclusion of Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials from international sport, and insisted neither should be allowed to "abuse the participation and successes of their athletes in international competitions for war propaganda purposes".

This stance contradicts that of Bach, President of the DOSB between 2006 and 2013 before stepping down following his election as head of the IOC.

The IOC is exploring a pathway for the return of Russian and Belarusian athletes to international competitions ©Getty Images

The IOC has urged International Federations to closely involve the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine (NOCU) in the process.

NOCU Athletes' Commission chair Georgii Zantaraialast month criticised the IOC for a lack of consultation.

The IOC has insisted that its Athletes' Commission had "a number of direct engagements" with its counterpart in Ukraine.

The DOSB expressed its opposition to any boycott of Paris 2024 regardless of the IOC's stance, declaring athletes would be "the only victims".

Ukraine and Latvia have threatened to boycott Paris 2024 should Russian and Belarusian athletes be allowed to attend, but the IOC has warned this would be a breach of the Olympic Charter.

DOSB President Thomas Weikert explained its stance.

"The feedback we received in our deliberations strengthens our previous position in the Presidium: we are still in favour of the exclusion," he said.

"We will now make these findings, in particular the legal opinion, which expresses the multi-dimensionality of human rights considerations, available to the IOC for its consultations.

"With regard to the decisions of the IOC and the international sports federations, the focus of the DOSB is on our athletes.

"We take the concerns expressed in the athlete call seriously and will face the upcoming challenges together with you and our member organisations as well as other stakeholders.

"Even in these times, I trust in the connecting power of sport."

DOSB President Thomas Weikert said Professor Patricia Wiater's findings would be made available to the IOC ©Getty Images

Insidethegames has asked the IOC for a comment on the DOSB's stance and Wiater's legal advice.

The IOC has pointed to the opinions of two Special Rapporteurs of the United Nations Human Rights Council, who urged "the non-discrimination of any athlete on the basis of their nationality" and expressed their belief the exclusion of Russian and Belarusian athletes would violate their human rights.

Wiater reached a different conclusion, claiming their non-participation "cannot be classified as a violation of international bans on discrimination and is therefore permissible".