Arash Miresmaeili has been re-elected as President of the Iranian Judo Federation, despite being at the centre of the controversy which led to the organisation being suspended.

The two-time world champion was returned to office after securing 54 out of 55 votes at the election in Tehran, held at Iran's Olympic Academy.

Iran remains suspended by the International Judo Federation after its athlete Saeid Mollaei was ordered to lose at the 2019 World Championships in Tokyo to avoid facing an opponent from Israel.

The country was originally banned "indefinitely" but this was cut to four years following an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

With the suspension backdated, it is due to expire on September 17 this year.

Saeid Mollaei now competes for Mongolia after a row about facing an opponent from Israel ©Getty Images

Last year, an audio file emerged which allegedly showed Miresmaeili instructing the coach of Mollaei to lose a bout.

Mollaei refused to return to Iran after the scandal and instead sought asylum in Germany.

The 2018 world champion has now switched allegiances and fights for Mongolia, winning an Olympic silver medal at Tokyo 2020 for them at under-81 kilograms.

Miresmaeili, the world champion at 66kg in 2001 and 2003, was also involved in an Israel-related controversy at the 2004 Olympics in Athens, where he had carried his country's flag at the Opening Ceremony.

He was due to fight Ehud Vaks of Israel in the first round but deliberately showed up more than two kilograms overweight, leading to his disqualification.

This action led to praise from Iran's leaders who claimed they considered him the "champion" of Athens 2004.

They later paid him the same amount of prize money that was awarded to gold medallists.

Arash Miresmaeili carried Iran's flag at the Opening Ceremony of the 2004 Olympics in Athens but then deliberately turned up overweight for his opening bout against an Israeli opponent so he was disqualified ©Getty Images

Numerous other examples of Iranians refusing to compete against Israelis have since been recorded.

In February, the National Olympic Committee of the Islamic Republic of Iran was summoned to Lausanne for a warning from the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

IOC President Thomas Bach told the body to ensure a "full observance" of the Olympic Charter after expressing "grave concerns" over the welfare of athletes amid anti-Government protests.

The policy of not allowing athletes to face Israelis was also among the IOC's concerns.