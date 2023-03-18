Changwony the latest Kenyan athlete to be provisionally suspended for doping by AIU

Purity Changwony has become the latest Kenyan runner to be sanctioned by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU).

The 33-year-old has been provisionally suspended, backdated to July 28 last year, after her sample showed up the presence/use of prohibited substances 19-norandrosterone and triamcinolone acetonide.

Changwony was selected as a reserve in Kenya's team for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham before she was dropped from the squad when her sample returned a positive sample for the presence of the prohibited anabolic substances.

Changwony's greatest success has come as marathon runner with a best of 2 hours 22min 46sec, set in finishing second at the Xiamen Marathon in 2021.

Kenya's Purity Changwony, provisionally suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit, finished second in the 2022 Prague Marathon in 2:25:11 - her most recent race ©RunCzech

She most recently finished second in the 2022 Prague Marathon in 2:25:11.

A time of 2:24:30 was enough for her to finish fifth in the 2020 Seville marathon.

Her two main marathon victories came at the 2019 Nairobi marathon, where she recorded 2:30:34, and the 2016 Ljubljana Marathon, where she clocked 2:29.32.

Changwony also won the Nairobi half marathon in 2015 in 1hr 11min 17sec.

On the track, she won the 5,000 metres title at the 2005 Nakuru KAA meeting in 16min 35.4sec.

Kumari Taki was among dozens of Kenyan runners implicated in doping last year ©Getty Images

Fellow marathon runners Philemon Kacheran and Stellah Jepngetich Barsosio, alongside men's 1500m runner Kumari Taki, were other athletes who dropped from Kenya's team for Birmingham 2022 after testing positive for banned drugs.

Exclusive research by insidethegames in January revealed the extent of the doping problem in Kenya.

Of the 473 athletes or athlete support personnel listed on the AIU’s Global List of Ineligible Persons, uploaded on December 31, they had recorded 54 doping cases.

Only Russia, with 92, and India, with 65, had reported more positive tests.