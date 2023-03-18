The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) Athletes' Forum has deemed that Russian and Belarusian athletes should be permitted to return to international competitions as neutrals here.

The first day of Forum was attended by 88 participants from 43 countries, and the OCA has said they agreed "athletes should not be punished for the actions of their Governments" and should be able to compete internationally "without any form of discrimination" following discussions, which were held behind closed doors.

It ruled this should be under "clear conditions", including no national flags or anthems to ensure athletes compete as "strictly neutral", but there should be no Russian or Belarusian Government officials present.

Athletes should also comply with all anti-doping rules and regulations, and there should be "fairness" for Asian athletes in "any qualification pathway".

It is unclear at this stage whether this will pave the way for athletes from both countries to compete at the Asian Games, although the OCA statement references athletes accessing international competitions including its flagship multi-sport event without any form of discrimination,

A proposal for Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete in competitions in Asia with a possible qualification pathway for the Paris 2024 Olympics was already under consideration by the IOC as it controversially explores a pathway for their return.

OCA director general Husain Al-Musallam had referenced the potential inclusion of Russian and Belarusian athletes in his opening remarks in Thailand's capital, and attempted to draw a contrast with the situation in Asia and the experience of his own country Kuwait, although the invasion by Iraq in 1990 did lead to it being barred by the OCA from that year's Asian Games in Beijing after several countries threatened a boycott.

Iraq would not return to the Games until Doha 2006.

OCA director general Husain Al-Musallam referenced the Iraqi invasion of his home country Kuwait in urging allowing Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete "without any discrimination" ©OCA

"It is the right of every individual in any society to practise sport without any discrimination," the World Aquatics President said.

"And this is why the Asian Games are successful, since 1913 with a lot of challenges.

"We have World War II, we have the North Korea and South Korea war, India and Pakistan, Afghanistan, in the west we have a war in Palestine and in Syria - every part of Asia.

"But the Asian Olympic Movement stayed together because we are not only talking about practising sport without discrimination, we are implementing this ourselves.

"That's why at Busan 2002, North and South Korea marched together for the first time, and that is why in 2018 in the Jakarta Asian Games, North and South Korea participated in one team and they won a gold medal.

"I come from a country Kuwait which was invaded by Iraq in 1990, but I never say to Iraqi athletes that I don't want them to participate in the Asian Games or any international sport competition.

"I only say the regime who invaded my country should not appear in any form in sport."

He told delegates: "Today and tomorrow, your discussion is important to support the steps that the Olympic Council of Asia have taken to give peace a chance and give the innocent athletes from whichever country to take part in the upcoming Asian Games".

Al-Musallam stressed that if Russian and Belarusian athletes participate at the Asian Games as neutrals, this would be with "no flags" and "no medals".

More follows.