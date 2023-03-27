Boxing Federation of India President Ajay Singh has expressed his desire to host a qualification tournament for next year’s Olympics in Paris after holding the International Boxing Association Women’s World Championships here.

Singh told insidethegames that he intends to engage with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) over bidding for one of the two world qualifiers scheduled to be held in 2024.

The tournament is set to determine where the renaming quotas go following the staging of this year’s continental multi-sport events, including the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games.

"We will certainly approach the IOC and request that the qualifier will be allowed to be held in India," said Singh.

"This [World Championships] is not a qualifier for the Olympics but it is a premier championship.

"Next year we will see."

More than 300 boxers from 65 nations participated over 10 days of competition at the IBA Women’s World Championships in Indian capital New Delhi.

Nitu was one of four Indian boxers to secure gold as her nation finished top of the medal table ©IBA

India topped the medal table courtesy of golds for Nitu, Saweety, Nikhat Zareen and Lovlina Borgohain.

It was the third time India had staged the tournament having played host in 2006 and 2018.

"This event was extremely important for us," said Singh who has previously revealed that talks are underway with the IBA over securing the rights to hold a future Men’s World Championships.

"This is the premier championships and this is happening on our home ground so there is an even greater responsibility.

"I think our female boxers are doing phenomenally well."

Nitu was the first Indian to capture gold when she defeated Mongolia’s Altantsetseg Lutsaikhan in the minimumweight final.

"This is a very proud moment for Indian boxing," added Singh.

"We are so proud to have Nitu as a world champion and I am sure this is the first of many that she will win for this country.

"She has made us proud and will make us even more proud in the future and I am confident that one day she will be an Olympic gold medallist."