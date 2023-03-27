FIFA signs long-term agreement with ECA aimed at bringing stability to national team and club game

FIFA has signed a long-term agreement with the European Club Association (ECA) as it looks to bring stability to the national team and club game.

A renewed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between FIFA President Gianni Infantino and ECA chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi through until December 31 2030.

Under the MoU clubs have committed to adhering to the International Match Calendar through to 2030, while the ECA has confirmed its support for a new FIFA Club World Cup from 2025, featuring 12 European teams, an annual game between the UEFA Champions League winners and the victor in an intercontinental playoff, and the formation of a FIFA Women’s Club World Cup.

As part of the new International Match Calendar, the 2026 FIFA World Cup will feature a record 104 matches, an increase from the traditional 64.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is due to be co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada, and is set to feature 48 teams for the first time.

The Club Benefits Programme, which compensates teams that release players for editions of the men’s World Cup, is set to increase to $355 million (£289 million/€328 million) for the 2026 and 2030 editions.

This represents an increase by $141 million (£114 million/€130 million) on the 2018 and 2022 editions.

Speaking following the ECA General Assembly in Budapest, where the renewed MoU was signed Infantino said: "This is a significant day for the future of football and its long-term stability.

The agreement signed by the FIFA and the ECA means clubs have committed to following the new International Match Calendar, which includes an expanded FIFA World Cup in 2026 ©Getty Images

"We are very happy to renew and strengthen our cooperation agreement with ECA, an important stakeholder representing clubs from all over Europe.

"To have the new International Match Calendar endorsed by ECA provides the necessary balance between club and national team football.

"We have exciting projects ahead, including the new FIFA Club World Cup in 2025 and the new FIFA Women`s Club World Cup.

"A close collaboration with clubs in Europe, and the rest of the world, will be essential for the success of those events."

Meanwhile ECA chairman Al-Khelaifi added: "We are delighted to have signed this landmark agreement.

"The MoU recognises the central role of clubs in football globally and ensures that they are properly represented in decision-making around issues which affect them.

"FIFA and ECA will also now establish closer working practices on a future revamped Club World Cup, including the sporting and commercial aspects for the 2025 edition, and working together on future editions including on potential structures for managing the commercial rights going forward.

"We look forward to working closely with FIFA over the coming months and years to ensure that the benefits of new and expanded competitions in both men’s and women’s football are properly shared across the ecosystem."