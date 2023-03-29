Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) head Brett Clothier believes a $5 million (£4 million/€4.6 million) investment by the Kenyan Government can "restore the reputation of athletics in Kenya and beat this doping menace".

Clothier has visited Eldoret - a major hub of athletics in Kenya due to legendary double Olympic champion Kip Keino building an athletics stadium and school there.

"We're working very hard to solve the doping menace in Kenya," Clothier said.

"We are working very closely with Athletics Kenya, with the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya, with the Government at all levels, national and regional, to develop the strategy for how to spend this money the best way possible."

Athletics Integrity Unit head Brett Clothier said Kenyan Government funding would help increase anti-doping measures ©AIU

The AIU, an agency established by World Athletics, had 54 Kenyans on its list of banned athletes at the start of the year.

"We have great partners in Kenya, the great thing is that no-one is in denial about this challenge or the size of the problem," Clothier added.

"Everyone is confronting it and working in collaboration to come up with the right solutions."

The extra funding will boost the level of drug testing in Kenya and also provide "education outreach" in the athletics community.

"World Athletics gave us another chance to put our house in order and we are glad that all the stakeholders are helping us eradicate this and have a clean sport," Athletics Kenya President Lieutenant-General Jackson Tuwei said.

"We are all fighting anti-doping rule violations because we need clean sport and that extends to even the athlete support personnel."

Clothier also met Uasin Gishu County Governor Jonathan Bii, who called for tighter certification on coaches.

The war against doping must be fought from all fronts, thoughts I shared with Brett Clothier, Head @aiu_athletics alongside AK Exco member @BarnabaKorir and Charlotte Kurgoy, anti- doping programs head @AthleticsK. @OlympicsKe stands for fair play and clean sporting. @moscakenya pic.twitter.com/RNavLC40tm — Tergat_Paul (@TergatP) March 28, 2023

"Some have introduced our athletes to drugs so what we require is the accreditation of these coaches, so we can find good quality coaches who are serious about developing the talent of our young people," he said.

The AIU group is also set to visit Kapsabet where the Eliud Kipchoge Training Centre has just been completed in honour of the double Olympic marathon champion and world record holder.

The officials will then travel to Iten in Elgeyo Marakwet, known as the "Home of Champions," where many athletes including double Olympic 800 metres gold medallsit David Rudisha lived and trained.

Clothier is expected to meet Kenya's Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Ababu Namwamba, in Nairobi.