The International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board has demanded more progress from the National Olympic Committees in Afghanistan, Iran, Guatemala, and India as it voiced concerns about continued problems in the countries concerned.

In the second day of the IOC's Executive Board meeting it claimed that no progress has been made in Afghanistan on the issue of ensuring women and girls have access to sport and education since its last such convention last December.

"The IOC has requested, and received, a report from the Afghan NOC and the Afghan Directorate of Physical Education and Sports," said IOC spokesperson Mark Adams following the Executive Board meeting.

"It is indicated in particular that the Afghan sports authorities have engaged with the de facto authorities to address the issue of ensuring access to sport for women and young girls in the country and are awaiting a decision."

The Executive Board had previously expressed serious concern and has since reiterated its call for the reversal on restrictions of safe access to sport for women in the country, whose rights have again been under threat since the Taliban resumed control in August 2021.

The IOC has reiterated its call for the reversal on restrictions of safe access to sport for women in Afghanistan ©Getty Images

Another country were female sport is severely limited is Iran and, as a result, the IOC requested a written report from the National Olympic Committee of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the matter.

The IOC has still stated that it "reserves the right to take any appropriate action relating to the participation of the Iranian NOC and athletes in the upcoming Olympic Games Paris 2024".

Last month, representatives from the NOC were summoned to the IOC headquarters in Lausanne over "grave concerns" over the welfare of athletes and discrimination in sports in the nation.

"Intensive discussions" took place after national karate champion Mohammad Mehdi Karami was among four men executed for their involvement in anti-regime protests.

Karami took part in demonstrations that were sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, who died in police custody after being arrested for "improperly" wearing her hijab.

Guatemala's NOC remains suspended by the IOC, which has been in effect since October 15 of last year, as the global governing body claims that "the situation has not evolved and has instead deteriorated".

Legal issues within the NOC's governance were at the core of the issue and has yet to be resolved.

Last year saw Guatemala's Constitutional Court provisionally suspend several of the body's statutes and regulations as well as the election of the Executive Committee chaired by Gerardo Aguirre.

"The IOC EB therefore maintains the suspension of the NOC of Guatemala until an acceptable solution can be found," Adams said.

The IOC has maintained its suspension of the Guatemalan Olympic Committee as it claims the situation has deteriorated ©Getty Images

Positive strides have been made in India with the IOC acknowledging the NOC's election of a new President, with former sprinter P. T. Usha, a four-time Asian Games gold medallist, becoming to first women to serve in the leading role.

The IOC, however, has urged for a new chief executive and secretary general to be appointed "without further delay in order to finally normalise the situation", in accordance with the NOC Constitution.

Mumbai has also been confirmed as host of this year's IOC Session, making it the first Indian city since New Delhi in 1983 to stage the event.