International Olympic Committee (IOC) Olympic Games executive director Christophe Dubi has claimed that several potential hosts have expressed initial interest in hosting the 2030 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games.

As it stands, there is no clear frontrunner to win the hosting rights for the event but Dubi insisted that encouraging developments have been made.

"We have a true renewed interest, and it is incredibly reassuring," Dubi said following the second day of the IOC Executive Board meeting.

"We have a number of parties, and I am sorry if I cannot reveal who at this stage, but there are a number of parties that have come to the table.

"If you look at those parties that have come to the table at this point in time these are very mature winter markets so I am definitely not worried with the timing knowing that we are going to go to, as we have with Milan and Cortina, a region or country that has the infrastructure and are used to organising high-level events being World Cups or World Championships so we are not pressed for time for the election."

The newly-interested parties are said to be established winter sports locations like 2026 host Milan Cortina ©Getty Images

Sapporo was favourite but organisers have put the bid on hold following the damage dealt by a corruption scandal linked to Tokyo 2020, while Vancouver has pulled out as it could not gain Government support.

The 2002 host Salt Lake City is all but confirmed to stage the 2034 edition, but has said it will step in to host in 2030 if needs be, although both the IOC and United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee want to avoid this due to proximity with Los Angeles 2028.

A total of at least six interested potential bidders have been in contact with the IOC over hosting future editions of the Winter Olympics, not just 2030, Dubi claimed.

But but he remained tight-lipped about an exact number.

Stockholm last month announced that it had launched a feasibility study into seeing whether they should bid again having been defeated for the 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympics by Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo in Italy.

If they do decide to bid again, it is expected that they would join forces with Latvia, with Siguda potentially hosting the sliding events.

The IOC had been expected to announce a preferred host at its last Executive Board meeting in Lausanne in December but instead decided to postpone a decision due to the uncertainty surrounding candidates.

The IOC Future Host Commission, chaired by Romania's Octavian Morariu, has been tasked with investigating a number of options, including permanent rotating hosts and a joint award of the 2030 and 2034 Winter Games.

Salt Lake City is heavy favourite to stage the 2034 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games but is prepared to hold the 2030 edition if no suitable host comes forward ©Getty Images

Dubi claimed the example of Milan Cortina 2026, which is using established venues across Northern Italy, is an example of how the Winter Olympics might look in the future.

"We say, 'If you don't have the venue or if you don't have the capabilities you can hold it elsewhere, outside of the region or in another country' so that is the first reason," Dubi said when asked to explain why there has been an increase in interest.

"In other words, the Games can adapt to a region and not the reverse.

"Secondly, the process, the confidentiality of the first stage, then the work with the IOC during the continuous dialogue with most of the work done on our side which means a far lighter process on the other side.

"That is probably one good reason as well.

"In the end, if it does not work and we do not move to targeted dialogue there is no damage done, this is okay."