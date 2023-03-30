The Papua New Guinea Olympic Committee (PNGOC) and Papua New Guinea Cancer Foundation (PNGCF) have agreed a new two-year partnership.

A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed by the two organisations to signify their joint commitment to provide symbiotic support for respective programmes.

"At the Papua New Guinea Olympic Committee, we recognise the critical role that sport can play in addressing key societal issues," PNGOC secretary general Auvita Rapilla said.

"Through our partnership with the PNG Cancer Foundation, we aim to progress the United Nations sustainable development goals of good health and well-being, gender equality, and partnerships.

"By utilising our existing programmes and platform, we will raise awareness about cancer prevention and support services whilst working together to create a healthier and more resilient nation."

Under the partnership, both parties will collaborate on several planned activities, including school-based programmes, community cancer awareness activities, and PNGCF’s calendar fundraising events.

Papua New Guinea's athletes, part of the Team PNG HERO programme, will act as cancer prevention ambassadors as part of the new partnership ©PNGOC

Team PNG athletes will also be engaged as cancer prevention ambassadors.

These athletes are educators trained through the Team PNG HERO programme delivered under the Olympic Values Education Programme (OVEP) to engage effectively with young adults and children.

The acronym HERO stands for "honesty", "excellence", "respect" and "openness" which are the organisational values of the PNGOC.

"We are grateful to the PNG Olympic Committee for their coming on board to work with us over the next two years," PNGCF executive manager Priscillar Napoleon said.

"We believe that this partnership will have a positive contribution to the nation’s overall health indicators and development in promoting and advocating on increased public health denominators through our respective programs to promote healthy lifestyle choices.

"We look forward to working with the Team PNG athletes, through the PNGOC Team PNG HEO Programme, with the hope to contribute to the 'Close the Care Gap' and build a stronger cancer prevention campaign in PNG."