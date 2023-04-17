Russian head coach Valentina Rodionenko has claimed that the European Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antalya looked a "pitiful sight" at times without Russia present.

The event came to a conclusion in the Turkish city yesterday with Great Britain topping the medal standings with four golds, four silvers and one bronze.

Britain’s Jessica Gadirova completed a hat-trick of golds when she triumphed in the floor final to add to her all-around and women’s team titles.

But Rodionenko blasted the event, claiming the standard has diminished since her Russian team were excluded from competition last year.

"I watch the European Championship in Turkey, I can say that the tournament sometimes looks like a pitiful sight," Rodionenko told Russia's official state news agency TASS.

"There are still interesting guys in the men's competitions, but the girls have no one to look at.

"There are none, she moves, but otherwise there is nothing alive.

"Where is European gymnastics going now without us?

"Competition is declining, results are falling."





Valentina Rodionenko, head coach of the Russian national gymnastics team, claims that the standing of competition is "declining" without her gymnasts ©Russian Gymnastics Federation

The International Gymnastics Federation has banned Russian and Belarusian athletes from its competition since March last year.





The move came after gymnasts had been able to compete as neutrals at the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Doha where Ivan Kuliak wore the "Z" symbol to show his support for the invasion of Ukraine and was subsequently banned by the FIG.

Several sports have agreed to welcome back Russian and Belarusian athletes after the International Olympic Committee recommended last month that they should be allowed to return as neutrals provided they do not support the conflict and are not affiliated to the military.

The IOC’s recommendations are expected to be considered by the FIG when it stages its Executive Committee meeting in Antalya on May 12 and 13.

With Russia unable to compete on the international stage, Rodionenko’s team participated in the Open Cup of Belarus staged in Minsk last month where Olympic champion Viktoria Listunova was among those that competed.

"For local gymnasts, the opportunity to compete with us is a big plus," added Rodionenko.

"But for us, this tournament is of little use.

"There is no international competition, it’s a disaster.

"We need to look for some other options.

"We are two or three heads taller than Belarusians."

Viktoria Listunova, who won all-around gold at the 2021 European Championships, was among the Russian gymnasts that participated in last month's Open Cup of Belarus ©Getty Images

Earlier this month, FIG President Morinari Watanabe visited Ukraine for the funeral of legendary rhythmic gymnastics coach Albina Deriugina.

Ukrainian Sports Minister Vadym Guttsait and Andriy Yermak, head of the Presidential Office, met Watanabe during his visit.

Following the trip, Watanabe insisted that he would "defend the right of Russian and Belarusian gymnasts who are not involved in the war to participate in competitions" and asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to "understand my position as an International Federation President".