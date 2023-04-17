NFL pushes for further flag football expansion in Africa with Kenya showcase

The National Football League (NFL) has furthered its development drive into Africa by hosting a flag football showcase in the Kenyan capital Nairobi.

The event was held in conjunction with the International Federation of American Football (IFAF) and its member association, the Kenya Federation of American Football (KFAF), at the Kasarani Sports Complex.

The initial day saw the NFL stage a "training clinic" for local teachers to develop their coaching skills in order to help them deliver flag football lessons, and there expand participation across the country.

More than 100 youngsters from 10 schools in Nairobi were then present at a flag football workshop event with KFAF representatives on hand to assist with running the drills.

Ikem Ekwonu was one of several African NFL players that took part in the events in Kenya ©NFL

"Growing the NFL globally is a major strategic priority for the League and developing our footprint and fandom in Africa is an important part of this vision," said Brett Gosper, head of NFL Europe & Africa.

"We are excited to expand NFL Africa into Kenya and look forward to creating opportunities for the next generation of African players and fans there to engage with our sport.

"From NFL Flag inspiring young people to play the game around the world, to building pathways for more international athletes to play in the NFL, there is a place in our sport for everyone."

Several NFL players, including Ikem Ekwonu, who is of Nigerian descent, participated in and helped run sessions.

The offensive tackle was selected sixth overall by the Carolina Panthers in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Ghanaian Brian Asamoah of the Minnesota Vikings, Atlanta Falcons' Cameroonian Arnold Ebiketie, Benin New Orleans Saint Paulson Adebo, and Ekwonu's compatriot Emmanuel Ogbah from the Miami Dolphins also joined.

These activities were preceded by a three-day NFL Africa talent identification camp.

The sessions are hoped to contribute to IFAF's attempts to have flag football included in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games ©NFL

"We are delighted to be partnering with the National Football League to showcase and deliver a flag football program for young people in Kenya," said KFAF President George Alwanga.

"This partnership will have a positive impact on the future growth of flag football in the country, encouraging more schools and communities to embrace and enjoy the sport, and aligns with KFAF's objectives to develop the sport across the country and provide an opportunity for young Kenyans to learn and play the game."

These development activities, in an important region for flag football's growth, come as IFAF and the NFL continue their collaboration - including working together on the campaign for inclusion on the Olympic programme at Los Angeles 2028.