After two days of heated comments from the authorities and media in Azerbaijan, Armenia has condemned the burning of Azerbaijan’s flag at the Opening Ceremony of the European Weightlifting Championships in Yerevan, the Armenian capital.

Aram Nikolyan, a fashion designer who worked on the Opening Ceremony, grabbed the flag from a young woman during the parade of nations on Friday (April 14) and set it alight before being caught and detained by police.

He was released without charge early on Saturday (April 15) but the incident - described as "barbaric" by the Azerbaijan Government - is now being investigated by police, an Armenian Government official told insidethegames today.

Azerbaijan’s team received a heroes’ welcome at Baku airport on their return after withdrawing from the Championships before the first lift was made.

Its Government said it would be unsafe to stay, despite guarantees of enhanced security from Armenian authorities.

"The incident at the Opening Ceremony was hideous, and the Republic of Armenia Government condemns that act," said Karen Giloyan, deputy minister at the Armenian Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport.

Speaking at the Karen Demirchyan Complex where the Opening Ceremony was held the night before the Championships began, Giloyan said: "It occurred not in sports but rather at the Opening Ceremony.

"No one was physically injured, and no one's safety was threatened.

"Now, an investigation is underway (into the flag-burning incident).

"Naturally, all circumstances must be taken into account.

Flags of the competing nations are displayed in the arena during the European Weightlifting Championships in Armenia ©Brian Oliver

"Armenia is a democratic country, and all the decisions are based on law.

"The progress in the investigation will give answers to all the questions."

In an earlier statement released by the Ministry, Giloyan said: "We regret the decision of the Azerbaijani team to leave the championship… the Government of the Republic of Armenia initially provided and continues to provide all security standards for delegations participating in the Championship.

"We will spare no efforts so that the leaving participants wish to return to Armenia again."

Armenia and Azerbaijan are neighbours without diplomatic relations, having fought two wars over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Armenia also has no diplomatic relations with Turkey, another neighbour which has close ties with Azerbaijan.

Among complaints raised in the Azerbaijan media was one that the flags of Azerbaijan and Turkey had been torn and were left hanging in the arena while damaged.

This "provocation" did not happen - no flags are damaged at this venue, and Azerbaijan’s was removed along with those of Kosovo and San Marino because they entered but withdrew.

The poor-quality photos used as evidence of damage actually showed shadows or overhanging lights.

Azerbaijan's President and first lady have thanked Turkish weightlifters for dedicating their medals to the country over the weekend.

Armenian fans in celebratory mood at the European Weightlifting Championships ©Brian Oliver

Cansu Bektas, Gamze Altun and Muammer Sahin were on the podium in Yerevan and said they dedicated their medals to their "friends and brothers" in Azerbaijan.

In an official statement, President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva congratulated the Turkish lifters and said the waving of their flag on the global stage while the Turkish anthem was played made "all the people of Azerbaijan happy".

He said the medal dedications “proved once again that where Azerbaijan is not, Turkey always represents us… This is another manifestation of the unbreakable Azerbaijan-Turkey brotherhood”.

A large crowd cheered loudly when Turkish lifters failed to make lifts tonight in the men’s 67kg category.

They cheered even louder when Gor Sahakyan gave Armenia its first win of the Championships.

"As you can see, the competitions are taking place in vivid colours, and the safety of all the participants is ensured," Giloyan had said earlier.

He highlighted the fact that a Turkish winner had been applauded and the Turkish anthem played without incident on Saturday in the "Olympic level" Karen Demirchyan arena.

"No issues would have arisen with the Azerbaijani team either," Giloyan added.

"If we didn't want them to participate, we would not have agreed to meet and would not have ensured the strict security conditions they set.

Azerbaijan's weightlifters receive a heroes welcome after returning home following a flag-burning incident at the European Championships in Yerevan ©Trend News Agency

"You can ask the participants, including those from Turkey, to share their opinion and you will see that everyone is pleased.

"We have done everything and will do everything for this Championship to be considered the best one in the history of European weightlifting."

When asked if there would be a formal apology over the flag incident Giloyan did not give a yes-no answer but mentioned incidents in Azerbaijan when Armenian delegations were attacked or disrespected.

When an Armenian won gold at the 2007 Wrestling World Championships in Baku the host broadcasters showed the flags of the silver and bronze medallists but blocked out Armenia’s flag, Giloyan said.

"How is it better than this incident?" he asked.

"And at the 2011 World Boxing Championship in Baku, Azerbaijani fans attacked the Armenian athletes with stones.

"Was this how they ensured security?

"We have clarified that the (flag) incident has nothing to do with the sporting event.

"And we are currently discussing with the International Weightlifting Federation the issue of holding the 2024 World Championship in Yerevan."

Armenia is one of five nations bidding to host next year’s World Championships - the others are Peru, Venezuela, Albania and Bahrain.