A total of Solomon Islands $3 million (£292,000/$363,000/€331,000) new funding will go towards making the 2023 Pacific Games more accessible and inclusive for those with disabilities.

The figure being supplied by the Government was announced as part of a package of Solomon Islands $20 million (£1.9 million/$2.4 million/€2.2 million) funding for projects in the Solomon Islands including climate change measures and the improvement of local youth facilities.

The news came during a visit to the Islands' capital of Honiara of a Pacific Mission led by New Zealand's Deputy Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni, which will now move on to Fiji and Tonga.

New Zealand’s Deputy Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni takes a selfie in Honiara during a Pacific Mission visit ©Twitter

The 2023 Pacific Games funding will go towards upgrades required to make the facilities and venues accessible for people with disabilities - athletes and spectators alike.

The Solomon Islands will host this year’s tournament from November 19 to December 2.

Sepuloni said New Zealand shared a long-standing partnership across a broad range of areas with the Solomon Islands.

"This support builds on and complements our partnership as Pacific whānau and will help make the 2023 Pacific Games both accessible and inclusive - including for disabled people," Sepuloni said.

The Pacific Mission party pictured on their first stop in the Solomon Islands, with visits to Fiji and Tonga next on their schedule ©Photo Supplied

"I’m excited not only for Solomon Islands, but for Pacific sport, that the Pacific Games will take place here with 5000 participants from 24 countries competing in 25 sports.

"What a wonderful celebration this will be of sport and culture."

Some of the money will also be used to purchase sporting equipment.

A total of Solomon Islands $15 million (£1.4 million/$1.8 million/€1.6 million) was allotted to climate change measures, and a further Solomon Islands $2.4 million (£235,000/$290,000/€265,000) was pledged towards supporting youth in the Solomon Islands who are not in education, employment or training.