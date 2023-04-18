World Archery have signed an extension to their sponsorship deal with South Korean motor giants Hyundai which grants naming rights for all major international archery events until 2025.

Hyundai signed its first sponsorship deal with World Archery in 2016.

The company will also become the International Federation's first sustainability partner under the terms of the new agreement.

"This extension celebrates the longstanding partnership between Hyundai Motor and World Archery while looking firmly to the future, as both organisations strive to act as trailblazers in sustainability and inspiring societal change," World Archery President Ugur Erdener said.

The deal includes World Archery's annual international circuit, which usually consists of four stages and a grand finale, which will continue to be known officially as the Hyundai Archery World Cup.

Hyundai first sponsored World Archery in 2016 when the World Cup season opened in Shanghai ©Getty Images

The deal also includes the 2023 Hyundai World Archery Championships, which are scheduled to begin on July 31 in Berlin and will also serve as a primary qualifier for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The cycle concludes with the 2025 World Championships in Gwanju, South Korea which are set to open on September 5 2025.

The company will also continue to be World Archery's "official mobility sponsor".

"We look forward to celebrating the collaboration and 10-year sponsorship in the company's home country when the world's best archers visit for the 2025 Hyundai World Archery Championships in Gwangju," Erdener added.

Hyundai have sponsored the South Korean Archery Association since 1985, a period that has seen the nation become dominant in the sport.

At the Tokyo Olympics, South Korean archers won four of the five gold medals on offer.

"We are pleased to announce that Hyundai will continue sponsoring prominent tournaments of this most exquisite sport that comes with an extensive history," Hyundai Motor Group chief executive Jaehoon Chang said.

"By partnering up with World Archery, we hope to contribute to the advancement of the sport and further expand its base."