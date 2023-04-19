An update on the progress of the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Victoria by its chief executive Jeroen Weimar was one of the highlights of a Commonwealth Sport Regional meetings in Zambia’s tourist capital of Livingstone.

The Organising Committee of Trinbago 2023 also provided a virtual update on the Commonwealth Youth Games to a to-day meeting that was chaired by Dame Louise Martin, President of the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF).

The meeting was the first of four due to take place around the world this year, with two more scheduled to be held this month.

The Asia/Africa event is due to take place in Brisbane on Saturday and Sunday (April 22 and 23), followed by the Americas/Caribbean region event in Commonwealth Youth Games host Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, on April 27 and 28 before a concluding meeting in Europe in June 2023.

Delegates from across Africa attended the Commonwealth Sport Regional meeting ©CGA Zambia

The primary focus of the event in Livingstone was on planning and development in the region, as well as future events.

Miriam Moyo, the CGF regional vice-president for Africa, and senior members of the CGF’s management team were in attendance, as well as representatives from 19 Commonwealth Games Associations across Africa.

The event was also attended by the Southern Province Minister Honourable Cornelius Mweetwa on behalf of the Republican vice-president W.K. Mutale Nalumango.

Victoria 2026 chief executive Jeroen Weimar updated delegate in Livingstone on preparations for the next Commonwealth Games ©CGA Zambia

Delegates from across the region attended workshops and took part in extensive discussions surrounding the forthcoming Strategic Plan, which is set to be launched later in the year.

There were updates on development, a review of regional plans, and sharing of best practices between delegates.

Commonwealth Games Association of Zambia President Alfred Foloko expressed his gratitude to the CGF for granting Zambia the opportunity to host the regional meeting.

"We are honoured to be a part of this distinguished community of nations and to have the opportunity to showcase our country and our commitment to the growth and development of the commonwealth sport movement in Africa," he said.