Iran is planning to send a team of 100 athletes to compete at this year's delayed Summer edition of the International University Sports Federation (FISU) World University Games in Chengdu.

The country first participated at the multi-sport event formerly known as the Universiade at Moscow 1973, and finished ninth on the medals table at the last edition held in Naples in 2019 with seven golds.

National University Sports Federation of Iran President Hadi Bashirian has revealed plans for 100 athletes in 11 sports at Chengdu 2021.

"We will compete in 11 events in the Games and send 100 athletes to the competition," Bashirian said, as reported by the Tasnim News Agency.

Further details have not been provided on the composition of the team nor which sports Iran is set to compete in.

There are concerns over female participation in sport in the country, and over the welfare of athletes and discrimination in sport.

Earlier this year, national karate champion Mohammad Mehdi Karami was among four men executed for their involvement in anti-regime protests, sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini who died in police custody after being arrested for "improperly" wearing her hijab last year.

Chengdu is set to host the FISU World University Games from July 28 to August 8 ©Chengdu 2021

Chengdu had originally been due to host the FISU Games in 2021, but it was postponed until July 28 to August 8 this year because of COVID-19 restrictions in China.

Bashirian holds high hopes for the organisation of the event.

"I think this edition of the Games will be the most spectacular edition because the Chinese officials want to make history," he said.

Yekaterinburg in Russia was initially awarded hosting rights for the Summer edition of the 2023 FISU Games, but these were suspended following the invasion of Ukraine.

A total of 15,000 athletes are expected to compete across 18 sports in Chengdu.