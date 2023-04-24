Organisers of next year's Olympics in Paris have revealed that four million people have registered for the draw in the second phase of ticket sales.

Registrations to enter the ballot closed on Thursday (April 20) last week, but demand has far exceeded the number of tickets available in the second stage, expected to be approximately 1.5 million.

This follows 3.25 million tickets sold in the first phase in three-session "Make Your Games" packs, which Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet claimed was "successful", although there was criticism over costs and the complexity of the process.

Paris 2024 claimed the four million registrants for the second phase was "very impressive", and "the challenge was to further increase an already very solid base", according to French newspaper Le Monde.

This phase of the ticket sales offers individual tickets to fans, and those successful in the ballot are expected to be informed next month and granted a 48-hour timeslot to make their purchases.

Sales are due to begin on May 11, with approximately half of the 10 million tickets available for the Olympics expected to have been sold for this phase.

Highly-sought tickets for the Opening Ceremony on July 26 along the River Seine and Closing Ceremony on August 11 at the Stade de France are expected to go on sale for the first time in this phase, as well as the 100 metres finals in athletics and gold medal matches in basketball.

Tickets for the Paris 2024 Olympics along the River Seine are due to go on sale for the first time next month ©Paris 2024

Opening Ceremony tickets range from €90 (£80/$99) to €2,700 (£2,390/$2,960).

Organisers have pointed to one million tickets being available at €24 (£21/$26) as part of the "Games Wide Open" approach, although it emerged during the first phase of sales that approximately half would be unavailable for the general public having been reserved by the French Government and allocated for use by communities.

After approximately 400,000 €24 tickets were sold in the first phase, a further 150,000 are expected to be available in the second stage.

A third phase for the final 3.25 million tickets is expected at the end of 2023.

Around 100,000 tickets for the Olympics are set to be distributed for free by French authorities aiming to make events more accessible.

Tickets for the Paralympic Games are due to go on sale on October 4, with approximately three million available.

Organisers expect to generate nearly €1.4 billion (£1.2 billion/$1.5 billion) in ticketing sales including hospitality packages, equating to approximately one-third of the €4.4 billion (£3.9 billion/$4.8 billion).