The APC has announced the date of the Chef de Mission seminar ahead of this year's Asian Para Games in Hangzhou in China ©Hangzhou 2022

A Chef de Missions Seminar for his year's re-arranged Asian Para Games will be held from July 2 to 6, it has been announced. 

Alongside presentations from the various functional areas, delegates from the National Paralympic Committees (NPCs) will complete their pre-delegation registration meetings and tour the Games village and competition venues.

A virtual Chef de Missions seminar was held last year before the Games were postponed due to the pandemic.

This meeting in Hangzhou, which will be an in-person event, follows the recent visit by a 16-member Asian Paralympic Committee (APC) delegation for the third Coordination Commission meeting.

This year's Games are due to take place between October 22 and 28, comprising 22 sports and with more than 3,000 athletes taking part.

The Chefs de Mission Seminar for the re-arranged Asian Para Games in Hangzhou will be an in-person event ©Hangzhou 2022
The Chefs de Mission Seminar for the re-arranged Asian Para Games in Hangzhou will be an in-person event ©Hangzhou 2022

"The countdown is well underway for the Hangzhou 2022 Games, and we are happy to announce the Chef de Mission Seminar in person in July," APC President Majid Rashed said,

“It will be an important event, not just for the NPCs who are keen to visit the Games venues and the Games village, but also for the organisers APC and HAPGOC (Hangzhou 2022 Organising Committee) to meet all the teams’ officials and update them with the preparations the upcoming Games.

“In our last visit to Hangzhou for the CoCom meeting, the APC team saw the outstanding venues with amazing facilities and infrastructure and were impressed by the hospitality shown.

"We are thankful to HAPGOC, the governments of Zhejiang Province and Hangzhou for making us feel exceptionally welcome.

"We are sure that the NPCs will feel the same and are confident that the CDM [Chef de Mission Seminar] will be a big success."