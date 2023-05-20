Santiago 2023 partners with another university in the AIEP Professional Institute

Santiago 2023 has secured a collaboration agreement with another Chilean university in the AIEP Professional Institute aimed at supporting the volunteering effort and strengthening the educational element of the Pan American and Parapan American Games.

The Organising Committee's commercial and marketing director Juan Carlos Chamy joined AIEP academic vice-rector José Antonio Álvarez de Toledo y Mella and vice-rector for media relations and communications Marcela Vaccaro for the signing of the agreement at the AIEP's campus on Bellavista Street in Providencia Commune.

The agreement foresees AIEP Professional Institute student involvement in the Santiago 2023 volunteering programme, and both parties working on an educational programme linked to what has been billed as the biggest multi-sport event hosted by Chile.

Chamy stressed the importance of the partnership.

"The number of students that AIEP has is enormous, distributed throughout Chile in 25 locations," he said.

"They are doing a tremendous job and our education programme is going to be greatly enhanced, in addition to inviting us to reinforce it so that the platform works perfectly, so that the programmes and modules are of interest, so that we can leave a legacy for the country together with MINEDUC [the Chilean Ministry of Education]."

The agreement with the AIEP Professional Institute is set to provide a boost to the Santiago 2023 volunteering programme ©Santiago 2023

Álvarez de Toledo y Mella added that AIEP is "proud to be able to participate in these Games", and Vaccaro claimed "the experience of working in a sporting event like this is closely linked to the training of our students and the work tools they will need, especially those for technical sports careers or personal trainers".

The AIEP Professional Institute agreement builds on similar partnership with institutions including the Pontifical Catholic University of Valparaíso, the University for Development and Los Leones Professional Institute.

The Pan American Games are set to take place from October 20 to November 5.

The Parapan American Games is scheduled to follow from November 17 to 26.

Chile has never previously staged either multi-sport event.