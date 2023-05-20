European Gymnastics and EOC "working" for return of sport at 2027 European Games

European Gymnastics general director Lisa Worthmann has said that the continental body and the European Olympic Committees (EOC) are "working towards" bringing gymnastics back to the European Games.

In September last year, the sport was removed from the Kraków-Małopolska 2023 European Games programme due to the lack of an appropriate venue.

"It is quite a miss," Worthmann told insidethegames.

"I think for our gymnasts, it was very important.

"I was at the 2019 edition, and I never expected this to happen.

"Gymnastics is an Olympic event and is very important for our Member Federations.

"Hopefully we will be back in the next edition.

"Both us and the EOC are working towards that.

"We are in talks and both of us are of the opinion that gymnastics has to be there at the next edition wherever it is."

The 2015 European Games in Baku and the 2019 edition in Minsk saw acrobatic, aerobic, artistic, rhythmic and trampoline events take place.

Gymnastics was the first sport to be part of the provisional list for Kraków-Małopolska 2023 before it was left out.

Worthmann said a delegation from European Gymnastics visited ten alternate venues in Poland after initial plans failed.

"There was a plan to construct a new ice rink in Zakopane in the mountains, but we wanted a plan B," Worthmann said.

The 2015 European Games in Baku and the 2019 edition in Minsk saw acrobatic, aerobic, artistic, rhythmic and trampoline events take place ©Getty Images

"But there was no plan B venue size-wise.

"The construction of the new venue was delayed by COVID-19, cost of living crisis and the war in Ukraine.

"We had a team from European Gymnastics looking at 10 halls, but it was all small and did not meet the standards.

"Gymnastics at Baku and Minsk attracted a lot of spectators and the venues were too small.

"Finally, we decided it won't happen at this year’s edition."

The German official said there are no plans for holding an alternative tournament while the Games take place in Poland.

Worthmann hopes the time off will help European athletes rest and prepare well for the World Championships.

The 2023 Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships is scheduled to beheld in Valencia, Spain, from August 23 to 27.

That will be followed by the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships from September 30 to November 8.

The 2023 European Games will take place from June 21 to July 2.

A host nation for the 2027 European Games is yet to be decided.

Insidethegames has asked the EOC for a comment.