The World Karate Federation has signed a far-reaching renewed deal with United States-based platform CSI Entertainment (Fight Sports Channel) to distribute its biggest events worldwide.

The agreement, following “excellent” viewing figures at the re-arranged 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, includes the television distribution of the 2023 Karate 1-Premier League events in Rabat, Fukuoka, and Dublin and the 2023 World Senior Championships in Budapest.

In what is seen as a huge boost to the sport following its controversial exclusion from the Olympic programme for Paris 2024, coverage has now expanded over 133 countries and territories in five continents.

"Karate’s biggest events therefore recover previous distribution heights," said the WKF.

"The agreement with CSI Entertainment completes the current broadcast of karate in over 30 countries through networks such as RAI in Italy, SNRT in MENA (Middle East and North Africa), and TRT in Turkey, among others.

"It also helps overcome the adversities caused by the exclusion of karate from the sports programme of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

"After a hiatus of two seasons, CSI Entertainment returns as one of WKF’s main distribution partners, thus extending a cooperation of eight years."

WKF added: "The new deal is sustained by karate’s increasing global interest and the excellent viewing numbers at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

"Karate achieved a net reach on TV of over 48 million spectators in 19 core markets during the Games, according to the report by Intelligent Research in Sponsoring (IRIS Sport).

"In the United States only, over 53 million people declared to be interested in the karate event of the Games, according to the report elaborated by Nielsen Sports and commissioned by the WKF."

WKF President Antonio Espinós commented: "The WKF has devoted many resources to the improvement of the distribution of our sport on television and to maximise the many opportunities that the outstanding popularity of karate around the world brings.

“The development of the TV production of our events, with the enhancement in the number and positioning of cameras, the introduction of innovative graphic design, and the creation of new distribution products, all achieved with the cooperation of International Sports Broadcasting (ISB), are among our initiatives to take our TV distribution to new levels.

“Our many efforts to make the best of our Olympic debut in Tokyo 2020 have truly paid off, not only making karate one of the most exciting sports of the Games, but also producing great audience numbers worldwide.

“We are very proud of this success, and we are convinced that the new agreement with CSI Entertainment will contribute even more to the outstanding progress of karate around the world."



