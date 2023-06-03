Three new members elected and Wu re-elected to World Taekwondo Athletes' Committee

Former Olympic champion Cheick Cissé, two-time Olympic medallist Lee Dae-hoon and Katherine Alvarado have all been elected to the World Taekwondo Athletes' Committee here, while Wu Jingyu has been re-elected for a fresh four-year term.

All registered athletes at the World Championships were able to vote for one male and one female candidate during their weigh-in, and more than 1,600 votes were cast.

The election was for two male and two female athlete representatives.

In addition to the four successful candidates, Croatia's Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist Toni Kanaet, two-time World Championships medallists Damon Sansum of Britain and Sajjad Mardani of Iran, Lebanon's Tarek Moussally of Lebanon and Curaçao's Reshmie Oogink also stood for election.

Britain's Benjamin Haines and chairs Nikita Glasnović of Croatia and Stephen Lambdin of the United States stepped down from the Committee after the end of their terms.

Cissé of Ivory Coast won men's under-80 kilograms gold at Rio 2016, while Lee of South Korea earned men's under-58kg silver at London 2012 and under-68kg bronze at Rio 2016.

China's two-time Olympic champion Wu Jingyu has been re-elected to the World Taekwondo Athletes' Committee ©Getty Images

Lee is also a three-time world champion - twice at under-63kg and once at under-68kg.

Costa Rica's Alvarado was a Pan American Championships silver medallist in 2014 in the women's under-67kg, and Wu of China was back-to-back women's under-49kg Olympic champion at Beijing 2008 and London 2012.

She also won two world titles, one at under-47kg and one at under-49kg.

The four athletes are set to serve through to 2026, and join Belgium's former men's under-63kg world champion Jaouad Achab and Valeria Santos of Brazil who were both elected at last year's World Championships in Guadalajara.

The six members of the Athletes' Committee are set to elect one male and one female chair to sit on the World Taekwondo Council.