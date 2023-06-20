Polish beach handball player reads oath for more than 100 home athletes at European Games

Beach handball player Iwona Niedźwiedź has taken the oath of athletes here on behalf of more than 100 competitors from Poland's 370-strong team for the European Games here.

Representatives from the host nation's 3x3 basketball, beach handball, canoeing, BMX cycling and sport climbing teams gathered at the Polish Aviation Museum in Kraków for the ceremony attended by Polish Olympic Committee (PKOI) President Radosław Piesiewicz.

A second group of athletes is expected to take their oaths on Saturday (June 24), with remaining competitors making theirs in their respective Athletes' Villages across the Małopolska region.

Niedźwiedź made 182 appearances for Poland's national handball team from 2000 to 2017, and has since played beach handball in which she is set to represent the hosts at Kraków-Małopolska 2023.

She read the text of the oath following the singing of Poland's national anthem.

Beach handball is making its European Games debut, with competition starting today - one day before the Opening Ceremony - and running until Thursday (June 22) at the Beach Sports Center in Tarnow.

Poland are due to play Norway, Denmark and Spain in the group stage of the women's tournament.

Taking an oath is an Olympic tradition in which athletes, judges, coaches and officials commit to participating in the spirit of fair play, with the wording subject to evolution over time.

Oaths are set to be taken on behalf of all athletes, officials and coaches at tomorrow's Opening Ceremony.

PKOI President Piesiewicz expressed hope Poland could build on its success at the Baku 2015 and Minsk 2019 European Games on home soil.

"So far, Poland has won 34 medals at the European Games - 20 in Baku and 14 in Minsk," he said.

"I wish you from the bottom of my heart to open the bag of medals in good health, improve these numbers and win qualification for the Olympic Games in Paris, in those competitions where it is possible, and remember these European Games well.

"It should be remembered that in 1924 Poland took part in the Olympic Games for the first time.

"I hope that next year we will be able to meet again at the vow before the Olympic Games in Paris. I am keeping my fingers crossed for you.

"Give your best."

Poland is set to be represented in all 29 disciplines at its home European Games, due to take place until July 2, with its team including 182 women and 188 men.