Human rights must be key to deciding 2030 FIFA World Cup host, survey says

Amnesty International has demanded that FIFA implements the "highest human rights standards" when assessing all bids for the 2030 World Cup.

Calls come after a new poll found that the majority of people surveyed believe human rights should be a key factor in determining the winning bid for the event.

Almost 17,500 adults from 15 countries took part in the YouGov online survey where they were asked to choose from a list of 10 factors what they felt should be "key considerations" when selecting the host of an international event including the FIFA World Cup and the Olympics.

A total of 53 per cent of respondents chose "human rights including workers’ rights, press freedom and non-discrimination" which was the top consideration in seven of the countries survey and highest in Switzerland where FIFA is based.

A host for the 2030 World Cup is expected to be decided at next year’s FIFA Congress with several countries in the running.

Morocco has joined forces with Spain and Portugal to launch a joint campaign to stage FIFA’s flagship tournament in seven years’ time.

Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay and Chile have also come together to form a South American bid.

Migrant workers have spoken out against human rights abuses they faced at Qatar 2022 ©Getty Images

"It is clear that the public wants human rights to be a high priority so that the World Cup is a celebration of the game they love and never provides a platform for exploitation, repression or discrimination," said Steve Cockburn, head of economic and social justice at Amnesty International.

"FIFA must rigorously apply the highest human rights standards in evaluating all bids to host its flagship tournament, demand clear human rights action plans, and reject any bid that fails to credibly show how serious human rights risks would be prevented, independently monitored and remedied if abuses occur."

FIFA introduced human rights criteria for the first time in bidding for the 2026 World Cup with a joint application from the United States, Canada and Mexico emerging victorious.

The move came after controversies around the process in awarding the 2018 and 2022 tournaments to Russia and Qatar, respectively.

Sport and Rights Alliance fears human rights could be sidelined or ignored in FIFA’s choice of the 2030 hosts.

"Since 2017, FIFA has made important progress in recognising its human rights responsibilities," said Andrea Florence, director of Sport and Rights Alliance.

Reigning World Cup champions Argentina is part of a South American bid including Uruguay, Paraguay and Chile for the 2030 FIFA World Cup ©Getty Images

"But human rights assessments and considerations have not been applied systematically when awarding FIFA tournaments.

"To demonstrate they are serious about their own policies and statutes, it is critical that FIFA puts human rights front and centre when choosing the host for the 2030 men’s World Cup."

FIFA has faced criticism for its handling of human rights concerns related to Qatar 2022, including its letter sent to teams before the start of the tournament last November urging them to "focus on the football".

Last week, almost 80 migrant workers spoke of labour rights abuses that they endured during the event in Qatar.

In a report published by the Business and Human Rights Resource Centre, workers spoke out about exploitative recruitment practices, and their living and working conditions during the tournament.

All 78 workers were interviewed on labour exploitation during the World Cup, including 20 employed by official Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup contractors and 17 who worked at stadiums and other official FIFA venues.