Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare has called for a review of his nation's security treaty with Australia prior to the Pacific Games in capital city Honiara.

The request comes amid growing strategic competition in the Pacific region between China, the United States and its allies.

It also follows a meeting between Sogavare and the Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles.

Marles is on a two-day visit to the Solomon Islands for security talks that come days ahead of a visit by Sogavare to China.

Sogavare's office said he had "conveyed the country's appreciation to Australia's ongoing support in the area of security" in his meeting with Marles but stated that an evaluation was required.

"The Prime Minister expressed the need to review the current security treaty between the two countries to take into account the changing security challenges faced by both countries," the statement read, as reported by Al Jazeera.

Marles, meanwhile, wrote on Twitter that the pair shared "a productive meeting discussing the deepening partnership between our two countries, including through regional security, infrastructure, labour mobility and health."

Fantastic to catch up with Prime Minister Manesseh Sogavare during my visit to Solomon Islands.



A productive meeting discussing the deepening partnership between our two countries, including through regional security, infrastructure, labour mobility and health 🇦🇺🇸🇧

The arrangement between the official's countries in 2017 allows Australian police and defence personnel to deploy rapidly to the Solomon Islands if both sides consent.

Marles travelled to Honiara amid concern in Australia, New Zealand, and the US about China's intentions in the Solomon Islands, which is around 2,000 kilometres from Australia.

Last year, Sogavare also signed a security pact with China which has seen Chinese police take an increasing role in training and equipping the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force in recent months.

China has also played a large role in the preparations for the Solomon Islands' hosting of the 2023 Pacific Games which are set to take place from November 19 to December 2.

It has provided funding as well as building seven stadiums.

Sogavare's office said assessments were taking place to determine security needs for the Games, adding that "Australia will be notified through appropriate channels" if required.