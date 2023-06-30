The Wenlock Olympian Society (WOS) is set to remember Harold Langley, who won selection for the 1924 Paris Olympics, with the award of a special replica medal at the annual Olympian Games in Much Wenlock, England, this weekend.

Langley won the pentathlon at the 1923 Wenlock Games.

He was chosen for the triple jump at the 1924 Paris Olympics after winning the Midland Counties Championship.

He was part of the British team which also included Harold Abrahams and Eric Liddell, both gold medallists in Paris.

Harold Langley competed in triple jump at the 1924 Olympics in Paris ©Harold Langley Archive

Langley later became an athletics official and acted as a judge at the 1948 Olympics in London.

As a tribute to Langley’s achievements, winners of the pentathlon at the 2023 Wenlock Olympian Games are to receive replica medals based on those awarded in 1923.

"The Wenlock Olympian Society is honoured to award a special medal in recognition of the centenary of the Olympic athlete, Harold Langley, winning the pentathlon here in 1923," WOS archivist Chris Cannon told insidethegames.

"This was Langley's proudest possession and a copy has been produced, as a tribute to Langley and to recognise his achievements."

Langley's medal and other artefacts have been put on display in Much Wenlock Museum for the summer.

Winners of the pentathlon are to be given a replica of the medal awarded to Harold Langley in 1923 ©WOS

The Wenlock Games were founded on the initiative of local doctor William Penny Brookes in the 1850s.

He corresponded with the French nobleman Baron Pierre de Coubertin, who admitted that the work of Brookes to establish Games in Shropshire had been a source of inspiration in his own efforts to revive the Olympic idea.

"If the Olympic Games that modern Greece has not yet been able to revive still survive today, it is due not to a Greek but to Dr W P Brookes," de Coubertin wrote,

"It is he who inaugurated them 40 years ago and it is still he, now 82 years old but still alert and vigorous, who continues to organise and inspire them."

The Games also provided the inspiration for the name of the London 2012 Olympic mascot Wenlock.

The Games, which are organised annually by volunteers from the WOS are set to take place for the 137th year tomorrow.

They take place close to where de Coubertin planted a tree, known as the "Coubertin Oak" on his visit in 1890.