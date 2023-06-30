The Swedish Government looks prepared to back another attempt to win the hosting rights for the Winter Olympics and Paralympics.

Tomas Johansson, senior advisor to Sweden’s Ministry of Health and Social Affairs, said the Government was "positive" over efforts from sporting bodies to assess the possibility of bringing the Games to the country.

Johansson was the only Swedish delegate in Baku in Azerbaijan this week for the seventh edition of the International Conference of Ministers and Senior Officials Responsible for Physical Education and Sport where he spoke to insidethegames.

Sweden has entered the frame to potentially become the host of the 2030 Winter Olympics and Paralympics after former favourite Japan and Canada all but dropped out of the bidding race, while the United States expressed its preferred choice to host 2034.

Talks between the Swedish Olympic Committee (SOK) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) have stepped up following the favourable outcome of a feasibility study.

The SOK revealed two weeks ago that it would advance to step two of the bidding process which involves "ongoing dialogue" with the IOC.

Sweden has had plenty of success at the Winter Olympics but has yet to play host ©Getty Images

Johansson said that the Government was upbeat over the plans as the SOK looks to continue to assess the feasibility of staging the Games in seven years’ time.

"There has been a preliminary study led by the Swedish Olympic Committee, the Swedish Paralympic Committee and Swedish Sports Confederation," Johansson told insidethegames.

"They have said that it is interested.

"They have looked at it from an overall perspective and the possibilities of hosting it or not.

"They have concluded that they will continue a much deep investigation into it.

"We are waiting to see that.

"In general terms, the Swedish Government has always been positive to hosting major sporting event in Sweden."

Sweden has yet to host the event and has endured eight failed bids including six consecutive losses for the 1984 to 2002 Games.

Its last disappointment came in 2019 as it missed out on the 2026 edition which went to Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo.

Sweden's then Prime Minister Stefan Lofven presented the country's last bid in 2019 only to lose to Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo ©Getty Images

This time, the SOK has outlined plans to hold the most sustainable Games in history "setting a new standard for the future in terms of ecology, social aspects, and economics".

"It is an opportunity as it has been in previous times when we had applied," said Johansson.

"We always try to find a project that is sustainable in all aspects and I assume that will be the same case here.

"To have major sporting events, there are many positive aspects.

"One of them is that it encourages younger people in particular to start practicing sport so that’s one very important aspect."

Sweden has already gained initial public support, with a survey finding that seven out of 10 Swedes felt that the country should apply for the hosting rights strictly on the basis that it can be done in a sustainable, democratic and cost-effective manner.

The study proposed that the sports be categorised and all located in certain hubs.

Ice sports would take place in Stockholm, Nordic events in Falun, while snow sports would be held in Åre and Östersund.

For the Paralympics, it would be the same except for the Nordic events being moved to Östersund.

The study was not able to determine an exact budget and as such that is a priority of the second stage of the process.

The Swedish Olympic Committee has advanced to the second phase of the bidding process ©UNESCO

Phase two is expected to run approximately until November before the final stage of "targeted dialogue" with the IOC.

"It’s an ongoing process and I can’t say what it will lead to but most certainly sport organisations in Sweden would not be involved in the process if they did not believe that there would be a possibility and finds a concept that will suit them," added Johansson.

"I think this deeper study will clarify (the funds).

"According to the sports organisations, they are planning to have result of the study at the end of the year.

"We will follow the process closely, of course."

The 2030 Games represents Sweden's best chance in years due to the lack of suitable options available to the IOC.

Sapporo in Japan was a long-time frontrunner until December of last year when officials decided to "discontinue [the bid] for some time" while investigating the Tokyo 2020 bribery scandal, although it still maintains that it would not be cancelled.

Vancouver in Canada was looking promising for some time as well before also falling due to a lack of Government support.

Salt Lake City remains on standby to host just in case, although both the IOC and United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee would prefer it to stage the 2034 Games due to 2030's proximity with Los Angeles 2028.