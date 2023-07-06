Taekwondo athlete who won gold at Seoul 1988 as demonstration sport dies

Jimmy Kim, United States taekwondo practitioner who won gold when the sport made its Olympic debut as a demonstration sport at Seoul 1988, has died at the age of 56.

It was reported that Kim died from a rare autoimmune disorder called dermatomyositis.

The World Championships silver medallist opened the Jimmy Kim Taekwondo Center in Laguna Niguel, California after winning the heavyweight gold in the South Korean capital.

The Center is planning a memorial, scheduled for July 23, to celebrate his life.

"USA Taekwondo and the taekwondo community are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Master Jimmy Kim," USA Taekwondo wrote on its Facebook page.

"Highly respected Taekwondo Olympic Champion, master, coach, mentor, and friend - Jimmy Kim will be greatly missed.

"Master Kim was a legend in the United States and World Taekwondo.





"We are thankful for his compassion, leadership, influence, and friendship.

"Please accept our heartfelt condolences.

"We pray for peace and comfort."

He also has a Pan American Games gold medal from 1987 in Indianapolis and won the World Games title in London in 1985.

Three other Americans - Lynnette Love, Arlene Limas and Dana Hee - won taekwondo gold during the Olympic Games in Seoul.

Kim defeated South Korea's Jong-Suk Kim in the finals to capture the heavyweight Olympic title.