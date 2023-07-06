The Organising Committee for the Chungcheong 2027 International University Sports Federation World University Games has officially been launched.

Members of the Sejong Special Self-Governing City Council, a special committee for the promotion of Chungcheong 2027, welcomed the formation of the Organising Committee in a statement, as reported by CCN News.

"We actively welcome the fact that the Organising Committee of the Games received permission from the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to establish a corporation on June 30 and started working in earnest to successfully host the Games," the Special Committee said.

"So far, the four cities and provinces in the Chungcheong region have not been able to conclude the formation of an Organising Committee dedicated to preparing for the competition.

"This caused great concern to the residents.

"Although it is late, I feel very fortunate that the Organising Committee has been launched, and the Organising Committee will operate the office as normal as soon as possible.

Despite Chungcheong being awarded the 2027 FISU World University Games in November 2022, an Organising Committee has only just been formed ©FISU

"We need to prepare the necessary items for the competition without a hitch."

The Special Committee is chaired by Kim Mi-Hyeon, who competed for South Korea in women’s hockey at the Sydney 2000 Olympics.

Mi-Hyeon said: "It is impossible to build new stadiums and infrastructure without securing the budget, so the operation of the Organising Committee must be normalised urgently."

Last month political leaders from Chungcheong’s four cities and provinces issued a joint statement expressing their concerns over delays to the establishment of the Organising Committee, despite the Games being awarded to the South Korean megacity in November 2022.

They claimed that the delay was causing "the earnest wishes of 5.6 million Chungcheong people who wish for the successful hosting of the Games are being ignored."

Chungcheong 2027 is set to feature 18 sports at 31 venues.

The rival bid from North Carolina was later awarded the 2029 edition of the Summer World University Games.